2026 Orlando Storm Season Schedule Unveiled

ORLANDO, FL - The United Football League today announced that the Orlando Storm will open their inaugural 2026 season by hosting the Columbus Aviators on Sunday, March 29, at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The primetime matchup will close out the opening weekend of the 2026 UFL schedule and mark the Storm's on-field debut under head coach Anthony Becht.

The historic "407 Kickoff" celebration will feature appearances by Central Florida legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the unveiling of the team's new mascot, making it a can't-miss event for fans in Orlando's first UFL season.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages is at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Fans can also look forward to an elevated game-day experience across the league, with giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, live musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights.

The United Football League also today announced its complete 2026 game schedule. The league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN+ - will broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season, with select games in Spanish airing on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App, while games on ABC and ESPN platforms will be available on the ESPN App, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action throughout the season.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with coverage on ABC and FOX. The season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC broadcasts the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

To experience 2026 UFL action, season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. Season ticket packages start at just $50 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.

2026 ORLANDO STORM SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Teams Venue Network

Week 1 Sunday, March 29 8:00 PM Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Week 2 Saturday, April 4 8:00 PM Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Week 3 Friday, April 10 8:00 PM Orlando Storm at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FOX

Week 4 Saturday, April 18 4:00 PM Orlando Storm at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium FOX

Week 5 Saturday, April 25 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Week 6 Sunday, May 3 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium FOX

Week 7 Sunday, May 10 6:00 PM Orlando Storm at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium FS1

Week 8 Friday, May 15 8:00 PM Orlando Storm at Dallas Renegades TBD FOX

Week 9 Friday, May 22 8:00 PM DC Defenders at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium FOX

Week 10 Sunday, May 31 12:00 PM Orlando Storm at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Playoffs Sunday, June 7 3:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 6:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX

Title Game Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.







