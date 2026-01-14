Orlando Storm Finish Day One of 2026 UFL Draft
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. 140 players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position by position draft.
The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day One selections by team:
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (17)
Name Position School
Steven Gonzalez G Penn State
Noah Johnson C Kansas State
Noah Henderson T East Carolina
Avery Gennesey G Texas A&M
Amani Bledsoe DL Oklahoma
Kyahva Tezino LB San Diego State
T.J. Carter DI Kentucky
Izayah Green-May T Northern Illinois
Olakunle Fatukasi LB Rutgers
Daewood Davis WR Western Kentucky
Anthony McFarland RB Maryland
Marcus Simms WR West Virginia
Jaydon Mickens WR Washington
Samson Nacua WR BYU
Lukas Denis CB Boston College
JoJo Tillery S Wofford
Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina
COLUMBUS AVIATORS (21)
Name Position School
Aaron Montiero G Boston College
Matt Farniok C Nebraska
Chuck Filiga G Minnesota
Noah Atagi G Weber State
Caeveon Patton DL Texas State
Storey Jackson LB Liberty
Prince Emili DL Penn
Ron Stone Jr. ED Washington State
Nelson Ceasar ED Houston
Xavier Benson LB Oklahoma State
Olive Sagapolu DI Wisconsin
John Lovett RB Penn State
Keke Chism WR Missouri
ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
Amari Rodgers WR Clemson
Briley Moore TE Kansas State
Kyree Woods CB San Diego State
Nehemiah Shelton CB San Jose State
Shyheim Carter CB Alabama
Shawn Preston Jr. S Mississippi State
Henry Black S Baylor
DALLAS RENEGADES (17)
Name Position School
Chim Okorafor T Benedictine-KS
Abdul Beecham G Kansas State
Keaton Sutherland G Texas A&M
Antwuan Jackson Jr. DL Ohio State
T.J. Franklin ED Baylor
Carson Wells ED Colorado
Callahan O'Reilly LB Montana State
Andrew Dowell LB Michigan State
Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State
J.T. Tyler LB Princeton
Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State
Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Greg Ward Jr. WR Houston
Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville
Chris Steele CB USC
Brandon Sebastian CB Boston College
Armani Marsh CB Washington State
DC DEFENDERS (17)
Name Position School
Adrian Ealy T Oklahoma
Durrell Johnson ED Liberty
Devonnsha Maxwell SI Tennessee-Chattanooga
Dennis Johnson DL Grand Valley State
Brian Abraham ED Albany
Ferrod Gardner LB Louisiana Lafayette
Phil Hoskins DI Kentucky
Seth Williams WR Auburn
Ben Bresnahan TE Vanderbilt
Abram Smith RB Baylor
Javon Antonio WR Colorado
Trae Barry TE Boston College
Deontay Anderson S Houston
Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M
Kiondre Thomas CB Kansas State
Sam Kidd S James Madison
Kai Nacua S BYU
HOUSTON GAMBLERS (21)
Name Position School
Christian DiLauro T Illinois
Kellen Diesch T Arizona State
Donovahan West C Arizona State
Cam Carter T Murray State
Jaryd Jones-Smith T Pittsburgh
Malik Fisher DE Villanova
Kyon Barrs DL USC
Shaka Toney ED Penn State
Lonnie Phelps ED Kansas
Ikenna Enechukwu DL Rice
Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech
Jerrod Clark ED Coastal Carolina
Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi
Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley
Kai Locksley WR UTEP
Cam Sutton TE Fresno State
LuJuan Winningham WR Central Arkansas
Carlton Johnson CB Fresno State
Nico Bolden S Kent State
Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU
Avery Young S Rutgers
LOUISVILLE KINGS (18)
Name Position School
J.D. DiRenzo G Rutgers
Nash Jensen G North Dakota State
Gunnor Britton T Auburn
James Tunstall T Cincinnatti
DeVere Levelston ED SMU
Myjai Sanders ED Cincinnati
LaRon Stokes DL Oklahoma
Jamir Jones ED Notre Dame
Shayne Simon LB Pittsburgh
Benning Potoa'e DI Washington
Isaiah Winstead WR East Carolina
Kallen Ballage RB Arizona State
Thomas Burke TE College of New Jersey
Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
Jaden Shirden RB Monmouth
Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech
Corey Mayfield CB UTSA
Kenny Robinson Jr. S West Virginia
ORLANDO STORM (15)
Name Position School
Teton Saltes T New Mexico
Jarrid Williams T Miami
Chris Garrett LB Concordia (MN)
Willie Yarbary DL Wake Forest
Andrew Parker LB Appalachian State
Isaiah Mack DI Tennessee Chattanooga
Maximillian Roberts ED Boston College
Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State
Marquez Stevenson WR Houston
Jerome Kapp WR Kutztown
Sam Wiglusz WR Ohio
Chris Claybrooks CB Memphis
Nate Meadors S UCLA
Micah Abraham CB Marshall
Ravarius Rivers S Valdosta State
ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS (14)
Name Position School
Mike Panasuik C Michigan State
Spencer Rolland G North Carolina
Carlos Davis DL Nebraska
Jordan Williams LB Baylor
Mike Rose LB Iowa State
Taylor Stallworth DL South Carolina
Steve Linton ED Baylor
Blake Jackson WR Mary Hardin-Baylor
Gary Jennings Jr. WR West Virginia
Justin Smith WR Norfolk State
Daniel Isom CB Washington State
A.J. Thomas S Western Michigan
Jordan Mosley S Maryland
Sean Fresch CB Rice
