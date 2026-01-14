Columbus Aviators Complete Draft Day One
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Columbus Aviators News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. 140 players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position by position draft.
The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day One selections by team:
Name Position School
Aaron Montiero G Boston College
Matt Farniok C Nebraska
Chuck Filiga G Minnesota
Noah Atagi G Weber State
Caeveon Patton DL Texas State
Storey Jackson LB Liberty
Prince Emili DL Penn
Ron Stone Jr. ED Washington State
Nelson Ceasar ED Houston
Xavier Benson LB Oklahoma State
Olive Sagapolu DI Wisconsin
John Lovett RB Penn State
Keke Chism WR Missouri
ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
Amari Rodgers WR Clemson
Briley Moore TE Kansas State
Kyree Woods CB San Diego State
Nehemiah Shelton CB San Jose State
Shyheim Carter CB Alabama
Shawn Preston Jr. S Mississippi State
Henry Black S Baylor
