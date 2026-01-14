Columbus Aviators Complete Draft Day One

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. 140 players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position by position draft.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day One selections by team:

Name Position School

Aaron Montiero G Boston College

Matt Farniok C Nebraska

Chuck Filiga G Minnesota

Noah Atagi G Weber State

Caeveon Patton DL Texas State

Storey Jackson LB Liberty

Prince Emili DL Penn

Ron Stone Jr. ED Washington State

Nelson Ceasar ED Houston

Xavier Benson LB Oklahoma State

Olive Sagapolu DI Wisconsin

John Lovett RB Penn State

Keke Chism WR Missouri

ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina

Amari Rodgers WR Clemson

Briley Moore TE Kansas State

Kyree Woods CB San Diego State

Nehemiah Shelton CB San Jose State

Shyheim Carter CB Alabama

Shawn Preston Jr. S Mississippi State

Henry Black S Baylor







