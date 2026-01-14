Houston Gamblers Complete Day One of the United Football League Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.

The Houston Gamblers selected 21 players for the day.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of today's selections by the Houston Gamblers:

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

Name Position School

Christian DiLauro T Illinois

Kellen Diesch T Arizona State

Donovahan West C Arizona State

Cam Carter T Murray State

Jaryd Jones-Smith T Pittsburgh

Malik Fisher DE Villanova

Kyon Barrs DI USC

Shaka Toney ED Penn State

Lonnie Phelps ED Kansas

Ikenna Enechukwu DI Rice

Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech

Jerrod Clark ED Coastal Carolina

Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi

Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley

Kai Locksley WR UTEP

Cam Sutton TE Fresno State

LuJuan Winningham WR Central Arkansas

Carlton Johnson CB Fresno State

Nico Bolden S Kent State

Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU

Avery Young S Rutgers







