Houston Gamblers Complete Day One of the United Football League Draft
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.
The Houston Gamblers selected 21 players for the day.
The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.
Below is a list of today's selections by the Houston Gamblers:
HOUSTON GAMBLERS
Name Position School
Christian DiLauro T Illinois
Kellen Diesch T Arizona State
Donovahan West C Arizona State
Cam Carter T Murray State
Jaryd Jones-Smith T Pittsburgh
Malik Fisher DE Villanova
Kyon Barrs DI USC
Shaka Toney ED Penn State
Lonnie Phelps ED Kansas
Ikenna Enechukwu DI Rice
Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech
Jerrod Clark ED Coastal Carolina
Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi
Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley
Kai Locksley WR UTEP
Cam Sutton TE Fresno State
LuJuan Winningham WR Central Arkansas
Carlton Johnson CB Fresno State
Nico Bolden S Kent State
Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU
Avery Young S Rutgers
