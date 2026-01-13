UFL Announces 2026 Reserve Lists

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today unveiled its Reserve List player selections as anticipation builds for the 2026 UFL Draft, set to take place January 13-14 at UFL Headquarters in Arlington, Texas.

"The Reserve List is designed to promote competitive balance across the league while giving teams clarity and flexibility as they prepare for the Draft," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "At the same time, these selections allow fans to continue cheering for players they already know, strengthening the connection between our teams and their communities."

Each team was allowed to add up to 12 players-six on offense and six on defense-to its Reserve List to prevent exposure in the UFL Draft. Teams will retain the right of first refusal to sign players from their allocated colleges throughout the season.

Players who were not protected as reserves or through the regional allocation process are now available for pool selection by any team on Day One of the UFL Draft, which will be broken into six positional groups:

- Offensive Linemen

- Offensive Skill

- Defensive Front Seven (Linebackers, Defensive Ends, Defensive Tackles)

- Defensive Backs

- Specialists

The second day of the UFL Draft will follow the same round format and focus on players who are not under contract with another football league:

- 2025 NFL draft-eligible players

- 2025 NFL training camp players

- 2026 NFL draft-eligible players

- UFL Showcase attendees

- Players who signed an LOI and did not finish the 2025 season on a UFL roster

- Other free agents

UFL teams must select a minimum of 60 players and a maximum of 62 players in the Draft, including three quarterbacks, regional allocations, and Reserve List players. Teams may sign additional free agents following the Draft; the training camp roster limit is 64 players.

2026 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESERVE LIST

Birmingham Stallions

Deonte Brown

Deon Cain

Tae Crowder

Tyrion Davis-Price

Steven Gilmore

Mario Goodrich

Tre Norwood

Ronnie Perkins

Armani Taylor-Prioleau

Jordan Thomas

Marlon Williams

Marvin Wilson

Columbus Aviators

Cohl Cabral

Noah Dawkins

Akeem Dent

D.J. Miller

Jaylon Moore

Ryan Nelson

Gunnar Oakes

Walter Palmore

Devin Ross

Toa Taua

Kedrick Whitehead, Jr.

Kenny Wellekes

Dallas Renegades

Alex Akingbulu

Deontay Burnett

Taco Charlton

Myles Dorn

Seth Green

Ajene Harris

Dae Dae Hunter

Steven Jones Jr.

Marcus Minor

Donald Payne

Willie Taylor III

Tyler Vaughns

DC Defenders

Deandre Baker

Micha Baskerville

Trey Dean

Tykem Doss

Mason Fairchild

Deon Jackson

Michael Maietti

Andre Mintze

Cornell Powell

Derick Roberson

Ty Scott

Bryce Thompson

Houston Gamblers

Christopher Allen

Israel Antwine

Damon Arnette

Justin Hall

Keenan Isaac

Avery Jones

Lawrence Keys III

Jack Kramer

Kirk Merritt

Marvin Moody Jr.

Markel Roby

Geor'Quarius Spivey

Louisville Kings

Jonathan Adams

Jaylon Allen

Josiah Bronson

Steele Chambers

Cameron Dantzler

Keaton Ellis

Eric Garror

Nate Gilliam

Jalen Jackson

Kwamie Lassiter II

Alec Lindstrom

Chris Pierce Jr.

Orlando Storm

Tavante Beckett

Isaiah Buggs

Jashaun Corbin

Zuri Henry

Steven Stilianos

Jacob Sykes

St. Louis Battlehawks

Bradley Ashmore

Ryan Coll

Frank Darby

Travis Feeney

Jarveon Howard

Myles Jones

Kam Kelly

Jahcour Pearson

Myles Sims

Pita Taumoepenu







