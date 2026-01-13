UFL Announces 2026 Reserve Lists
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today unveiled its Reserve List player selections as anticipation builds for the 2026 UFL Draft, set to take place January 13-14 at UFL Headquarters in Arlington, Texas.
"The Reserve List is designed to promote competitive balance across the league while giving teams clarity and flexibility as they prepare for the Draft," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "At the same time, these selections allow fans to continue cheering for players they already know, strengthening the connection between our teams and their communities."
Each team was allowed to add up to 12 players-six on offense and six on defense-to its Reserve List to prevent exposure in the UFL Draft. Teams will retain the right of first refusal to sign players from their allocated colleges throughout the season.
Players who were not protected as reserves or through the regional allocation process are now available for pool selection by any team on Day One of the UFL Draft, which will be broken into six positional groups:
- Offensive Linemen
- Offensive Skill
- Defensive Front Seven (Linebackers, Defensive Ends, Defensive Tackles)
- Defensive Backs
- Specialists
The second day of the UFL Draft will follow the same round format and focus on players who are not under contract with another football league:
- 2025 NFL draft-eligible players
- 2025 NFL training camp players
- 2026 NFL draft-eligible players
- UFL Showcase attendees
- Players who signed an LOI and did not finish the 2025 season on a UFL roster
- Other free agents
UFL teams must select a minimum of 60 players and a maximum of 62 players in the Draft, including three quarterbacks, regional allocations, and Reserve List players. Teams may sign additional free agents following the Draft; the training camp roster limit is 64 players.
2026 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESERVE LIST
Birmingham Stallions
Deonte Brown
Deon Cain
Tae Crowder
Tyrion Davis-Price
Steven Gilmore
Mario Goodrich
Tre Norwood
Ronnie Perkins
Armani Taylor-Prioleau
Jordan Thomas
Marlon Williams
Marvin Wilson
Columbus Aviators
Cohl Cabral
Noah Dawkins
Akeem Dent
D.J. Miller
Jaylon Moore
Ryan Nelson
Gunnar Oakes
Walter Palmore
Devin Ross
Toa Taua
Kedrick Whitehead, Jr.
Kenny Wellekes
Dallas Renegades
Alex Akingbulu
Deontay Burnett
Taco Charlton
Myles Dorn
Seth Green
Ajene Harris
Dae Dae Hunter
Steven Jones Jr.
Marcus Minor
Donald Payne
Willie Taylor III
Tyler Vaughns
DC Defenders
Deandre Baker
Micha Baskerville
Trey Dean
Tykem Doss
Mason Fairchild
Deon Jackson
Michael Maietti
Andre Mintze
Cornell Powell
Derick Roberson
Ty Scott
Bryce Thompson
Houston Gamblers
Christopher Allen
Israel Antwine
Damon Arnette
Justin Hall
Keenan Isaac
Avery Jones
Lawrence Keys III
Jack Kramer
Kirk Merritt
Marvin Moody Jr.
Markel Roby
Geor'Quarius Spivey
Louisville Kings
Jonathan Adams
Jaylon Allen
Josiah Bronson
Steele Chambers
Cameron Dantzler
Keaton Ellis
Eric Garror
Nate Gilliam
Jalen Jackson
Kwamie Lassiter II
Alec Lindstrom
Chris Pierce Jr.
Orlando Storm
Tavante Beckett
Isaiah Buggs
Jashaun Corbin
Zuri Henry
Steven Stilianos
Jacob Sykes
St. Louis Battlehawks
Bradley Ashmore
Ryan Coll
Frank Darby
Travis Feeney
Jarveon Howard
Myles Jones
Kam Kelly
Jahcour Pearson
Myles Sims
Pita Taumoepenu
