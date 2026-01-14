United Football League Announces Day One UFL Draft Selections

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day One selections by team:

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Name Position School

Steven Gonzalez G Penn State

Noah Johnson C Kansas State

Noah Henderson T East Carolina

Avery Gennesey G Texas A&M

Amani Bledsoe DI Oklahoma

Kyahva Tezino LB San Diego State

T.J. Carter DI Kentucky

Izayah Green-May T Northern Illinois

Olakunle Fatukasi LB Rutgers

Daewood Davis WR Western Kentucky

Anthony McFarland RB Maryland

Marcus Simms WR West Virginia

Jaydon Mickens WR Washington

Samson Nacua WR BYU

Lukas Denis CB Boston College

JoJo Tillery S Wofford

Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina

COLUMBUS AVIATORS

Name Position School

Aaron Montiero G Boston College

Matt Farniok C Nebraska

Chuck Filiga G Minnesota

Noah Atagi G Weber State

Caeveon Patton DI Texas State

Storey Jackson LB Liberty

Prince Emili DI Penn

Ron Stone Jr. ED Washington State

Nelson Ceasar ED Houston

Xavier Benson LB Oklahoma State

Olive Sagapolu DI Wisconsin

John Lovett RB Penn State

Keke Chism WR Missouri

ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina

Amari Rodgers WR Clemson

Briley Moore TE Kansas State

Kyree Woods CB San Diego State

Nehemiah Shelton CB San Jose State

Shyheim Carter CB Alabama

Shawn Preston Jr. S Mississippi State

Henry Black S Baylor

DALLAS RENEGADES

Name Position School

Chim Okorafor T Benedictine-KS

Abdul Beecham G Kansas State

Keaton Sutherland G Texas A&M

Antwuan Jackson Jr. DI Ohio State

T.J. Franklin ED Baylor

Carson Wells ED Colorado

Callahan O'Reilly LB Montana State

Andrew Dowell LB Michigan State

Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State

J.T. Tyler LB Princeton

Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State

Denzel Mims WR Baylor

Greg Ward Jr. WR Houston

Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville

Chris Steele CB USC

Brandon Sebastian CB Boston College

Armani Marsh CB Washington State

DC DEFENDERS

Name Position School

Adrian Ealy T Oklahoma

Durrell Johnson ED Liberty

Devonnsha Maxwell SI Tennessee-Chattanooga

Dennis Johnson DI Grand Valley State

Brian Abraham ED Albany

Ferrod Gardner LB Louisiana Lafayette

Phil Hoskins DI Kentucky

Seth Williams WR Auburn

Ben Bresnahan TE Vanderbilt

Abram Smith RB Baylor

Javon Antonio WR Colorado

Trae Barry TE Boston College

Deontay Anderson S Houston

Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M

Kiondre Thomas CB Kansas State

Sam Kidd S James Madison

Kai Nacua S BYU

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

Name Position School

Christian DiLauro T Illinois

Kellen Diesch T Arizona State

Donovahan West C Arizona State

Cam Carter T Murray State

Jaryd Jones-Smith T Pittsburgh

Malik Fisher DE Villanova

Kyon Barrs DI USC

Shaka Toney ED Penn State

Lonnie Phelps ED Kansas

Ikenna Enechukwu DI Rice

Charlie Thomas III LB Georgia Tech

Jerrod Clark ED Coastal Carolina

Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi

Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley

Kai Locksley WR UTEP

Cam Sutton TE Fresno State

LuJuan Winningham WR Central Arkansas

Carlton Johnson CB Fresno State

Nico Bolden S Kent State

Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU

Avery Young S Rutgers

LOUISVILLE KINGS

Name Position School

J.D. DiRenzo G Rutgers

Nash Jensen G North Dakota State

Gunnor Britton T Auburn

James Tunstall T Cincinnatti

DeVere Levelston ED SMU

Myjai Sanders ED Cincinnati

LaRon Stokes DI Oklahoma

Jamir Jones ED Notre Dame

Shayne Simon LB Pittsburgh

Benning Potoa'e DI Washington

Isaiah Winstead WR East Carolina

Kallen Ballage RB Arizona State

Thomas Burke TE College of New Jersey

Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M

Jaden Shirden RB Monmouth

Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech

Corey Mayfield CB UTSA

Kenny Robinson Jr. S West Virginia

ORLANDO STORM

Name Position School

Teton Saltes T New Mexico

Jarrid Williams T Miami

Chris Garrett LB Concordia (MN)

Willie Yarbary DI Wake Forest

Andrew Parker LB Appalachian State

Isaiah Mack DI Tennessee Chattanooga

Maximillian Roberts ED Boston College

Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State

Marquez Stevenson WR Houston

Jerome Kapp WR Kutztown

Sam Wiglusz WR Ohio

Chris Claybrooks CB Memphis

Nate Meadors S UCLA

Micah Abraham CB Marshall

Ravarius Rivers S Valdosta State

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Name Position School

Mike Panasuik C Michigan State

Spencer Rolland G North Carolina

Carlos Davis DI Nebraska

Jordan Williams LB Baylor

Mike Rose LB Iowa State

Taylor Stallworth DI South Carolina

Steve Linton ED Baylor

Blake Jackson WR Mary Hardin-Baylor

Gary Jennings Jr. WR West Virginia

Justin Smith WR Norfolk State

Daniel Isom CB Washington State

A.J. Thomas S Western Michigan

Jordan Mosley S Maryland

Sean Fresch CB Rice







