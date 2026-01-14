Dallas Renegades Complete Day One of the United Football League Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.

The Dallas Renegades selected 17 players for the day.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of today's selections by the Dallas Renegades:

DALLAS RENEGADES

Name Position School

Chim Okorafor T Benedictine-KS

Abdul Beecham G Kansas State

Keaton Sutherland G Texas A&M

Antwuan Jackson Jr. DI Ohio State

T.J. Franklin ED Baylor

Carson Wells ED Colorado

Callahan O'Reilly LB Montana State

Andrew Dowell LB Michigan State

Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State

J.T. Tyler LB Princeton

Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State

Denzel Mims WR Baylor

Greg Ward Jr. WR Houston

Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville

Chris Steele CB USC

Brandon Sebastian CB Boston College

Armani Marsh CB Washington State







