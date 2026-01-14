Dallas Renegades Complete Day One of the United Football League Draft
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.
The Dallas Renegades selected 17 players for the day.
The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.
Below is a list of today's selections by the Dallas Renegades:
DALLAS RENEGADES
Name Position School
Chim Okorafor T Benedictine-KS
Abdul Beecham G Kansas State
Keaton Sutherland G Texas A&M
Antwuan Jackson Jr. DI Ohio State
T.J. Franklin ED Baylor
Carson Wells ED Colorado
Callahan O'Reilly LB Montana State
Andrew Dowell LB Michigan State
Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State
J.T. Tyler LB Princeton
Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State
Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Greg Ward Jr. WR Houston
Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville
Chris Steele CB USC
Brandon Sebastian CB Boston College
Armani Marsh CB Washington State
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
