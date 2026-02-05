Orlando Storm Announce Orlando Health as First Official Partner

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Storm of the United Football League today announced that Orlando Health, the private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando, Florida, has been named the team's first official partner. As the Official Medical Team of the Orlando Storm, Orlando Health will have its logo featured on the team's game jersey beginning with the upcoming 2026 spring football season as part of the multiyear partnership.

"It's only fitting that the Orlando Storm's first official partner is Orlando Health- an organization deeply woven into the fabric of the City Beautiful," said UFL Co-owner Mike Repole. "As a longtime resident, I've seen firsthand how Orlando Health serves and embraces our entire community, and we're proud to welcome them as a partner to the city's newest team, the Orlando Storm."

With a strong presence throughout the Central Florida community, Orlando Health will team up with the Storm to create initiatives designed to focus on health, wellness, and community access to Orlando Health's vast medical services. Many of these initiatives will be tied into the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children located in Orlando.

"As leaders in orthopedic and sports medicine care, we're looking forward to taking great care of these professional athletes during their inaugural season here in Orlando," said Michael Jablonski, MD, Orlando Health senior vice president and president of the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute. "We also know that this partnership extends well beyond the sidelines, where we'll get to do important work together in the community."

As part of its commitment to the team, Orlando Health will be the presenting sponsor of the team's first game, which will take place at home in Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Storm host the Columbus Aviators. The primetime matchup will mark the Storm's on-field debut under Head Coach Anthony Becht.

"Orlando Health's reputation as the provider of excellent health care reaches far beyond the borders of Florida," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "While game day is important, this partnership goes beyond the gridiron to focus on the needs of the residents of Central Florida."

Orlando's home opener will also include the historic "407 Kickoff" celebration, featuring appearances by Central Florida legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the introduction of the team's new mascot.

As part of the partnership, fans can also look forward to special giveaways, which will include Orlando Health co-branded T-shirts and commemorative coins. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme nights at Orlando home games will be announced at a later date.

Following the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will advance to the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with games airing on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

During the UFL off-season, the partnership will continue as the Storm and Orlando Health will develop a series of youth football camps, which will include on-site medical support and wellness education for young athletes, their parents, and coaches.

