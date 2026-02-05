5 Things to Know About Louisville

ARLINGTON, TX - February 5, 2026 - The Louisville Kings are the final of three expansion franchises joining the UFL in 2026. Professional football has officially arrived in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the Kings turned to a local legend to lead the way: former Louisville quarterback Chris Redman.

Local Legend Returns

Chris Redman's ties to Louisville run deep. Not only did he star at the University of Louisville as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history, he also grew up in the city and attended Louisville Male High School, making the "local legend" label more than fitting.

Redman holds numerous single-game, single-season, and career passing records at Louisville and was inducted into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. Now, he returns to Derby City tasked with building the Kings from the ground up and adding a new chapter to his legacy.

A Quarterback Built to Push the Tempo

A former quarterback himself, Redman assembled an athletic and experienced quarterback room to begin his head coaching career. The group is led by Jason Bean, a former standout at the University of Kansas.

Bean was a three-year starter for the Jayhawks and showcased his dual-threat ability throughout his collegiate career. In his final season, he threw for 2,130 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding nearly 300 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. His mobility and ability to extend plays bring an explosive element to the Kings' offense.

Chandler Rogers joins Bean after a standout season at North Texas, where he threw for 29 touchdowns in 2023. With multiple capable options, the quarterback competition figures to be one of Louisville's most compelling storylines this spring.

Physical, Veteran Backfield

Former NFL running back Benny Snell Jr. leads the Kings' backfield. Snell spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-2022, scoring seven rushing touchdowns while establishing himself as a physical, durable runner. He brings immediate leadership and experience to a brand-new franchise and has already embraced the Louisville fan base following a strong reception at the team's January fan rally.

The experience continues with Kalen Ballage, who brings both NFL and spring football credentials. Ballage played four seasons in the NFL with Miami, the New York Jets, and Pittsburgh before transitioning to the spring game. He appeared in six games last season with Arlington, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Together, the Kings boast a backfield loaded with experience and toughness.

Wide Receiver Corps That Complements the QB Room

Louisville's receiving group offers versatility and playmaking ability. Headlining the unit is Lynn Bowden Jr., a dynamic weapon capable of lining up at receiver, operating as a gadget runner, and creating in space. A former University of Kentucky standout, Bowden returns to the state after most recently appearing in 15 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

Kaden Prather adds upside after a productive career at the University of Maryland, where he scored nine touchdowns across his final two seasons before being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Kwamie Lassiter II provides reliability as a proven chain-mover, recording 24 receptions for 271 yards in eight games during the 2025 UFL season.

Defense Stacked with Stars

Josiah Bronson anchors the interior of Louisville's defensive line. A two-year spring football veteran with Memphis, Bronson appeared in every game during the 2024 and 2025 seasons and brings additional NFL experience. He is expected to be a key presence against the run while consistently collapsing the pocket.

The Kings also feature depth and pedigree in the secondary. Former NFL third-round pick Cameron Dantzler brings veteran coverage ability after appearing in 37 NFL games with Minnesota and New Orleans. Kenny Robinson and Eric Garror round out the group, each offering spring football experience and versatility after productive stints with Birmingham and Memphis, respectively.







