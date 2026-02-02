Kings Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

LOUISVILLE, KY - Today, the Louisville Kings announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 season of the United Football League go on sale to the public at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase single-game tickets and explore season, group, and suite options by visiting Kings Ticket Central.

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, the Kings are offering a limited 48-hour "no fees" promotion on Home Opener tickets, giving fans the opportunity to purchase seats at face value with no added service charges. The offer runs from Monday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET through Wednesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Season Ticket Memberships are also available, allowing fans to secure seats for every home game while enjoying exclusive benefits, discounts, and experiences that bring them closer to the team.

The Kings will open their inaugural UFL season home, kicking off the season on Friday, March 27 in Lynn Family Stadium with a match-up against the Birmingham Stallions. Kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can also look forward to a season-long lineup of special giveaways, commemorative t-shirts and hats, and branded tote bags. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Following the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will advance to the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with games airing on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.







