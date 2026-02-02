Orlando Storm Single-Game Tickets Now On-Sale

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Storm today announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 season of the United Football League go on sale to the public at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase single-game tickets and explore season, group, and suite options by visiting www.theufl.com/tickets.

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, the Storm are offering a limited 48-hour "no fees" promotion on Home Opener tickets, giving fans the opportunity to purchase seats at face value with no added service charges. The offer runs from Monday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET through Wednesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Season Ticket Memberships are also available, allowing fans to secure seats for every home game while enjoying exclusive benefits, discounts, and experiences that bring them closer to the team.

The Storm will open their inaugural UFL season at home on Sunday, March 29, hosting the Columbus Aviators at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The primetime matchup will close out opening weekend and mark the Storm's on-field debut under head coach Anthony Becht.

The home opener will also feature the historic "407 Kickoff" celebration, including appearances by Central Florida legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the introduction of the team's new mascot.

Fans can also look forward to a season-long lineup of special giveaways, including commemorative t-shirts, hats, and coins, and branded tote bags. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Following the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will advance to the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with games airing on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.







United Football League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.