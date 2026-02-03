5 Things to Know About the Orlando Storm

ARLINGTON, TX - Anthony Becht embarks on a new era as head coach of the Orlando Storm, one of three brand-new UFL teams set to debut this season. While every inaugural campaign brings challenges, the Storm are in capable hands with a proven leader ready to guide them from day one.

Familiar Spring Face to Lead

After three winning seasons with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Anthony Becht was appointed head coach of the Orlando Storm. Becht posted a combined 22-8 record during his tenure in St. Louis and now looks to translate that success to the Sunshine State.

Becht is a widely respected name in football. A former NFL first-round draft pick, he played in 152 consecutive NFL games and completed an impressive 11-year professional career. Now facing perhaps his most challenging task yet - launching an expansion franchise - Becht has shown no hesitation. He has even stated his belief that Orlando can become the top market in the UFL.

Becht Brings Battle-Tested Talent

In order to create familiarity and sustain success, Becht leaned on known quantities during the UFL Draft, bringing several former Battlehawks with him to Orlando.

Nate Meadors, Teton Saltes, Chris Garrett, Jerome Kapp, Isaiah Mack, T.J. Pesefea, and Alex Matheson all followed Becht south after St. Louis finished 8-2 in the regular season and reached the conference championship game. These are proven contributors, and Becht brings them to Orlando with unfinished business.

Quarterback Room with Experience and Firepower

Becht assembled a quarterback room that blends NFL experience with Power Four production. The group is led by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jack Plummer.

Thompson-Robinson appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Browns across the 2023 and 2024 seasons and is known for his athleticism, dual-threat ability, and leadership. Plummer joins him after two years on NFL practice squads and back-to-back 3,000-yard, 21-touchdown seasons at the FBS level during his college career. Together, the duo brings pro-level poise to a brand-new locker room.

An Abundance of Offensive Weapons

The Storm's skill group is headlined by star running back Jashaun Corbin. An All-UFL honoree in 2025, Corbin rushed for a league-leading 514 yards and four touchdowns with San Antonio, entering his second spring season as one of the UFL's most productive backs.

Wide receiver Dee Anderson highlights the receiving corps. Anderson enters his third UFL stop after stints with Memphis and San Antonio, in addition to two seasons in the USFL. At 6-foot-6, he is a massive red-zone target capable of outmuscling and overpowering defensive backs.

Another intriguing addition is Chris Rowland, who played a key role on the Defenders' championship team last season and emerged as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers.

Defense Built to Disrupt

While the Storm aim to score at a high rate, Becht also prioritized defensive playmakers across the roster.

Micah Abraham and Jaylen Mahoney anchor the secondary. Abraham recorded 12 interceptions at Marshall and brings multiple years of NFL practice squad experience, while Mahoney appeared in three games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 after a standout SEC career at Vanderbilt. Both excel at reading quarterback instincts and give Orlando defenders capable of flipping field position.

Up front, T.J. Pesefea is expected to be a tone-setter. A familiar presence from Becht's Battlehawks teams in 2024 and 2025, Pesefea enters the season as a trusted leader on the defensive line.







