5 Things to Know About St. Louis

Published on February 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - The St. Louis Battlehawks have been on the doorstep of a championship throughout the modern era of spring football, but have yet to break through. A new chapter now begins in The Lou, with a new head coach at the helm hoping to deliver the franchise's first UFL title.

New Boss in Town

The man succeeding former head coach Anthony Becht is none other than Becht's former wide receivers coach, Ricky Proehl. The former Super Bowl champion will make his head coaching debut with the Battlehawks in 2026.

Proehl spent the 2024 spring season with St. Louis before returning to lead the franchise. His coaching resume also includes several years with the Carolina Panthers, most notably during the 2015 season when the team went 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl 50. Proehl brings a championship pedigree to St. Louis and now looks to translate that success to the spring game.

Loaded Quarterback Room

Proehl has a quarterback room loaded with experience and upside. Along with returner Brandon Silvers, Michael Pratt and Ben Wooldridge bring decorated collegiate careers and time on NFL rosters.

Silvers has spent the past two spring seasons with St. Louis and will compete for the starting role once again in 2026. Pratt joins the Battlehawks as Tulane's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (90) and total touchdowns (118), while Wooldridge arrives after being named the 2024 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

This trio will be tasked with providing leadership in a locker room that experienced significant change from one season to the next.

Returning Offensive Pieces

Before the UFL Draft even took place, Proehl secured several key contributors from last season's roster. Hakeem Butler, Jahcour Pearson, and Kevon Latulas were all allocated back to the Battlehawks.

Butler caught four touchdowns in seven games last season and has totaled 17 touchdowns across his three-year tenure in St. Louis. Latulas appeared in four games in 2025 and enters his third season with the franchise, while Pearson complements Butler in the receiving corps as a dangerous, explosive threat after the catch. Pearson is set for his fourth season in spring football and third with St. Louis after appearing in 10 games last year.

DPOY Is Back

Despite several stars returning to The Lou, no name looms larger than Pita Taumoepenu. The reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year and centerpiece of the Battlehawks' defense is back in blue and silver.

Taumoepenu returns for his third consecutive season with St. Louis, adding to a resume that includes Defensive Player of the Year and All-League honors in both 2023 and 2025. He recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks last season and continues to serve as the defensive tone-setter.

Often described as the quarterback of the defense, Taumoepenu's leadership elevates everyone around him. For opposing offenses, his presence means constant pressure and little room for error off the edge.

Breaking the Dam

In the modern era, St. Louis has been one of spring football's most consistent teams, yet a championship has remained elusive. The Battlehawks claimed division titles in each of the past two seasons but fell short of reaching the championship game both times.

Now, with Ricky Proehl leading the way, St. Louis looks to finally break through and bring a UFL title home to The Lou.







