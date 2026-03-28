Battlehawks Outlast Defenders In Gritty Victory, 16-10

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, Missouri - The St. Louis Battlehawks kicked off the 2026 season with a statement 16-10 victory over the reigning UFL champion DC Defenders at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday. Kicker Tucker McCann made three of four field goals en route to a Battlehawks win.

The Battlehawks' defense made a strong showing at the home opener, recording seven sacks and two interceptions, holding the Defenders to just 153 yards of total offense, and holding the Defenders scoreless in the second half. Reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu reminded everyone why he earned his title, racking up 2.5 sacks and 6 total tackles.

DC struck first with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter with a league milestone. Defenders kicker Paxton Brooks recorded the league's first four-point field goal, earned only on kicks of 60 yards or more. Not to be outdone, McCann notched one from 58 less than four minutes later to make the score 4-3.

DC found the endzone with a minute to go in the first as running back Deon Jackson's one-yard rush capped a 71-yard scoring drive for the Defenders. The two-point conversion attempt failed as quarterback Jordan Ta'amu's pass intended for wide receiver Seth Williams was incomplete. The quarter ended 10-3 in favor of the Defenders, but it would be the last time DC put points on the board.

Safety Jordan Mosley had a key interception with 12:59 remaining in the 2nd quarter, picking off Ta'amu on the STL 30-yard line. A pass interference call against cornerback Michael Ojemudia would have negated the pick, but St. Louis successfully used their only challenge of the game to reverse the call. Mosley also had a fumble recovery overturned in the first quarter.

A 64-yard pass to wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. set up McCann for a 27-yard field goal, ending the half with a score of 10-6.

The St. Louis defense came out buzzing to start the second half. Cornerback Myles Sims picked off Ta'amu on the third play of the half. On the next DC drive, the Battlehawks forced a punt from DC's own 7-yard line. Sean Fresch's punt return set the Battlehawks up from DC's 46, and two plays later, quarterback Brandon Silvers found running back Kevon Latulas for a 43-yard gain.

With 8:08 to go in the third, Silvers connected on a ten-yard pass to tight end Tyler Neville, who dove into the endzone for the Battlehawks' first touchdown of the game. The extra point gave St. Louis a 13-10 lead. McCann extended that lead with his third field goal three minutes into the fourth, making it a 16-10 ball game.

The rest of the fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair. The Battlehawks' defense stifled DC, once again forcing them to punt from deep within their own zone. St. Louis had a 2nd and eight on the DC 11 when DC committed two costly neutral zone infractions, which allowed St. Louis to ride out the clock.

Silvers was 16-28 in the win, throwing for 198 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jarveon Howard was the game's leading rusher with 45 yards on 11 carries. Jennings Jr. led the team in both receiving and all-purpose yards, with a 64-yard reception and a 26-yard kickoff return. Rahjai Harris had two kickoff returns for 65 total yards.

The Battlehawks return to action on Tuesday, April 7th against the Dallas Renegades at Toyota Stadium.







United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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