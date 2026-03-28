Corral Leads Game-Winning Drive, Stallions Dethrone Kings in Season Opener

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Through the chaos of opening night, Matt Corral put together his most impressive drive late in the fourth quarter and ultimately led the Stallions to victory. Birmingham's defense additionally shined, forcing three turnovers, including the game-sealing interception, to lock up their first win of the season.

The vibes were at an all-time high at Lynn Family Field in the first-ever Louisville Kings football game. However, Birmingham stole the spotlight in front of a sold-out crowd, using a game-winning drive to down Louisville, as head coach AJ McCarron's fourth-quarter game management stood out as an x-factor.

The opening drive began with the Birmingham defense taking advantage of a juggled ball. Dyontae Johnson swallowed up the tipped ball and recorded the season's first takeaway.

The vibes were at an all-time high at Lynn Family Field in the first-ever Louisville Kings football game. However, Birmingham stole the spotlight in front of a sold-out crowd, using a game-winning drive to down Louisville, as head coach AJ McCarron's fourth-quarter game management stood out as an x-factor.

The opening drive began with the Birmingham defense taking advantage of a juggled ball. Dyontae Johnson swallowed up the tipped ball and recorded the season's first takeaway.

The Stallions capitalized on the miscue and capped a 43-yard drive with a Snoop Conner five-yard rushing touchdown. Jaydon Mickens had the highlight of the drive, reeling in a 28-yard reception from Matt Corral. The Stallions failed to convert the point after, so the score remained 6-0.

Jason Bean wiped away the first-drive blemish and put together a remarkable second drive. Bean connected with Lucky Jackson four times, establishing a quick connection with the Western Kentucky Hilltopper. On the drive alone, Jackson went for a total of 50 yards and punched in the first touchdown in Louisville Kings history, giving Louisville their first-ever lead at 7-6.

The Stallions responded and took the lead on a 31-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay. Corral led a 13-play, 66-yard drive with the help of veteran Jaydon Mickens, who reeled in two critical first-down pickups. A 19-yard rush from Conner set Garibay up to give Birmingham a 9-7 lead. Conner had a big first half, totaling 45 yards.

As the half wound down, Louisville was developing its most efficient drive of the game. Whether it was Bean through the air or on the ground, he produced for the Kings. Bean improvised all half and rushed for 27 of Louisville's 42 rushing yards in the first half.

On fourth down, he connected with Isaiah Winstead for 25 yards to extend the drive. However, Kyahva Tezino punched the ball loose from Ian Wheeler at the goal line, forcing Birmingham's second turnover of the half and keeping the Stallions in the lead heading into halftime.

Birmingham began with the ball out of the half, but the offense remained out of sync. On third and long, Eric Garror delivered a massive blow to Corral, forcing the ball loose, and Louisville took over shortly after.

Bean came out firing on his first drive of the half, quickly delivering a 44-yard pass to Tarik Black. Tanner Brown capitalized with a 37-yard field goal to restore Louisville's lead, 10-9.

As the game progressed, the Stallions were lifted by their third-down efficiency, finishing 10-for-16. Jaydon Mickens' number was called repeatedly in those moments, and he delivered. Corral connected with him on back-to-back third downs, but Louisville's defense responded, as Cameron Dantzler and Deantre Prince combined for key stops to earn the Kings the ball back with the lead.

The Kings' first fourth-quarter drive began with a huge catch-and-run from Isaiah Winstead, who reached over a defender and broke free for 35 yards. Jackson added a 21-yard reception, and Louisville was in position to extend its lead.

On fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line, head coach Chris Redman elected to take the points. Brown split the uprights, extending the Louisville lead to 13-9.

With under nine minutes remaining, Matt Corral came through in the clutch. He led a 13-play, 66-yard drive and found the end zone with under two minutes remaining. Corral and the Stallions ran a perfectly executed run-pass option, and he found Justyn Ross wide open for the game-winning score, his first ever UFL touchdown. It was a defining sequence for Corral, head coach AJ McCarron, and offensive coordinator Tyler Siskey.

Things got interesting after Garibay failed to convert the point after, leaving Birmingham with a narrow 15-13 lead.

With the game on the line, Bean aired out an ill-advised throw downfield that was intercepted by Hudson Clark to seal the deal. It marked the third turnover of the game for Louisville, ultimately telling the story in the season opener.

Despite the loss, Jason Bean posted a strong performance in his Kings debut, totaling 247 yards.

However, the difference-maker was Jaydon Mickens, who finished with nine receptions for 103 yards. And, Corral completed 70 percent of his passes for 208 yards.

The win marks the first of AJ McCarron's head coaching career, a milestone moment in his debut on the sideline.

Following the victory, the Stallions remain on the road with a clash against the Houston Gamblers next Sunday. The game can be viewed on NFL Network next Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.







United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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