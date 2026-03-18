Stallions Announce Gucci Mane for Halftime Show at Home Opener

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions announced today that American rapper and music producer Gucci Mane will be performing at halftime of the Sunday, April 18 home opener against the Orlando Storm at Protective Stadium.

Gucci Mane was born in Bessemer and moved to Atlanta as a child. He is considered a pioneer of trap music and helped bring the subgenre to mainstream audiences in the 2000s. His hits include "Icy," "Lemonade," and "Wasted".

"Everyone knows Gucci Mane! What a bonus to our home opener in Birmingham! We are pumped that he is a part of the excitement as we finally get back home to see our fans in our home city. You've got to get your tickets to this one," said Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron.

During halftime, Gucci Mane will be performing a medley of his popular songs.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in the state I was born in to help create an epic atmosphere to the Birmingham Stallions' first home game on April 18. I am a big sports fan, and I love a good comeback story. These players are out there each and each day grinding, doing what they love to see what is next for them. They can take care of the football that night and, I'll add some added excitement to make this one unbelievable night. Make sure you have your tickets to the game. I'll see you in Birmingham soon," said Gucci Mane.

Season, single game, group and suite tickets are now on sale at Stallions Ticket Central. Season tickets are as low as $68. Games are better with a group. Bring your church, school, youth football team or any group of 10 or more out to a game and receive discount pricing, in-game video board recognition, and other experiences that can be customized to make your outing memorable! Get your tickets early and make sure you are helping support your Stallions.







United Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

Stallions Announce Gucci Mane for Halftime Show at Home Opener - Birmingham Stallions

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