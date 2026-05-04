DTR Returns to Haunt Former Team, Birmingham Snaps Skid

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Exactly two weeks after being traded from the Storm to the Stallions, Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered a victory for Birmingham. He helped snap their four-game losing streak, take down the team that traded him, and keep the Stallions in the postseason hunt.

Looking to rebound from their first loss last weekend, Jack Plummer and the Storm opened with the football. A promising drive featuring completions to KJ Hamler, Cam Camper, and Elijah Badger had Orlando primed to score.

However, Plummer fumbled a snap in scoring position and the Stallions took over, as Olakunle Fatukasi jumped on it. It marked just the second turnover of the season for Plummer and a massive early momentum swing for Birmingham.

Exactly two weeks ago, Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) was traded from the Storm to the Stallions. Now under center against his former team, he wasted no time putting points on the board.

DTR evaded pressure from a broken pocket, rolled out, and hit Jaydon Mickens downfield. Mickens made a man miss and raced 56 yards into the red zone. Snoop Conner capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown as the Stallions struck first.

On Orlando's ensuing drive, the Stallions defense made their first major stand of the afternoon. On 4th-and-1, Kyahva Tezino exploded into the backfield and buried Jashaun Corbin for a turnover on downs.

DTR then turned to one of his many weapons, Justyn Ross, twice on the next drive. Ross hauled in a 20-yard reception before finishing it with an 11-yard touchdown. It was a statement start for DTR and the Stallions, who were seeking revenge from their Week Four embarrassment.

Orlando needed an answer and got one quickly. Chris Rowland provided a spark with a strong kick return to midfield. After a 29-yard play to tight end Steven Stilianos, Rowland finished the drive with his third touchdown of the season, taking a screen pass across the goal line to keep the Storm right in it.

Orlando's defense finally made a stop as momentum tilted back toward the home side. This next drive had KJ Hamler's name written all over it.

After missing the previous two games with injury, Hamler made a loud first-half return. Plummer delivered a 30-yard strike to set the offense up inside the five, then Hamler hauled in a five-yard diving touchdown catch to tie the game at 14-14.

DTR responded with another poised drive. Ross continued his huge first half with receptions of nine and 15 yards, while Ty Davis-Price broke loose for a 15-yard run to move Birmingham into the red zone. Ross closed the half with five receptions for 78 yards and a score.

Anders Carlson drilled a 39-yard field goal to restore Birmingham's lead at 17-14, and the Stallions carried that edge into halftime.

Ross picked up right where he left off after the break. He came out of the locker room and immediately broke a defender's ankles on a 26-yard catch-and-run to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the first time in his UFL career.

However, the Stallions were stopped on 4th-and-1 in the red zone. Pheldarius Payne and Fabien Lovett clogged the middle and dropped Davis-Price for a loss, giving Orlando the ball back on the opening possession of the second half.

Then came more deja vu. After Plummer moved the ball effectively into the red zone, he again failed to handle a snap. Jayden Peevy jumped on it, handing Birmingham another gift-wrapped takeaway while preserving its third-quarter lead.

No team protected the football better than the Storm this season, until Sunday.

Corbin fumbled on Orlando's next drive after Tezino punched it free, his UFL-leading third forced fumble of the year. Fatukasi once again recovered, and the Stallions took over after yet another Storm mistake.

Birmingham became the first team to score in the second half, doing so early in the fourth quarter. Carlson drilled a 48-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-14 and cash in on the turnover.

Orlando desperately needed points, and the next drive was sparked by an incredible catch from Rowland. He came down with a jump ball between two defenders for 34 yards. The drive stalled in the red zone, but Michael Lantz converted a 35-yard field goal to bring the Storm back within three.

The Storm got the ball back after a critical defensive stop. On 4th-and-22, DTR checked down to Davis-Price, who gained 19 yards after Birmingham had crossed midfield, leaving the Stallions short of the sticks.

Instead, Orlando took over with under five minutes remaining.

But Birmingham's defense came through again. On third down, edge rusher Isaac Ukwu found himself in man coverage and broke up a pass intended for Jahan Dotson. Ukwu made a remarkable play, and the Stallions got the ball back with under three minutes to go.

All Birmingham needed to do was move the chains. With Orlando selling out against the run, DTR connected with Ross for 32 yards, adding to his monster day.

Snoop Conner then powered ahead for the game-clinching first down, and DTR had done it. He waved off his former fans and knocked off his former team with a statement performance.

DTR finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown. His favorite target, Ross, posted a UFL career-best seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions improve to 2-4 and now sit just one game out of a postseason spot, while the Storm drop their second straight and fall to 4-2.

Following the win, Birmingham returns home to host Dallas on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.







United Football League Stories from May 3, 2026

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