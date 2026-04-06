Stallions Defeated in Final Seconds, Fall to 1-1

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







Houston, TX - On a nippy, rainy day in Houston, the Gamblers pulled out a thrilling 22-20 victory over the Stallions. Kicker John Hoyland had himself a day, going five-for-five, including the game-winning field goal from 50 yards out as time expired.

In the coaching battle between the young AJ McCarron and the veteran Kevin Sumlin, it was Sumlin who earned his first victory of the season.

After rushing the ball just six times in their blowout loss in Week One, Houston made it a clear emphasis to establish the ground game early. On their opening drive, the Gamblers ran the ball eight times, and it worked.

However, Marcus Yarns, who accounted for 20 rushing yards on the drive, had the ball punched out in the red zone. Kyahva Tezino, who executed a successful peanut punch last week, did it again, knocking the ball loose and giving Birmingham possession deep in its own territory.

Like Houston, Birmingham moved the ball efficiently on its opening drive. Matt Corral connected with Jaydon Mickens on third down early in the series, flashing the same chemistry the duo showed a week ago.

Corral's best throw came on a sideline strike to Jabre Barber, who made a nifty grab to keep the drive alive. However, the promising possession stalled in the red zone. On fourth-and-one, Quinton Newsome broke up a quick pass intended for Justin Hall, keeping the game scoreless.

The game remained scoreless at the end of the first quarter, with both teams coming up empty on red zone opportunities.

Birmingham's offensive struggles continued into the second quarter. Corral forced a deep ball that landed directly in the hands of Kary Vincent Jr., marking the Stallions' second turnover of the half.

Houston capitalized on the field position, as Dekkers led the Gamblers back into the red zone. Once again, Birmingham's defense stiffened, forcing a 32-yard field goal from John Hoyland to open the scoring.

Houston's momentum took a hit shortly after, as Dekkers exited the game with an injury and did not return in the first half. Nolan Henderson stepped in at quarterback.

Henderson, who saw limited action in Week One and struggled, looked much more comfortable in his first extended opportunity. He showcased his mobility with an 18-yard scramble, then delivered a strike down the seam to Cam Sutton for 21 yards.

For the third time in the half, Houston advanced inside the 10-yard line, but once again came up empty. Hoyland converted his second field goal of the night, extending the lead to 6-0.

Birmingham had one final opportunity before halftime with 1:11 remaining, and Corral delivered. Operating the two-minute offense, he completed six consecutive passes and marched the Stallions 55 yards in just five plays. He capped the drive by finding Jaydon Mickens in the end zone.

Thanks to the late surge, the Stallions took a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

Following the late momentum swing, the Stallions picked up where they left off and moved down the field in a hurry. Anthony McFarland began the drive with a big 21-yard run.

On fourth-and-four, Corral escaped pressure and found a wide-open Justyn Ross on a drag route, who turned it upfield for 20 yards. Corral then connected with Deon Cain in the end zone from 12 yards out.

Corral led an efficient seven-play, 63-yard drive in just 3:49, and the Stallions extended their lead to 14-6.

Henderson remained at quarterback in the second half as Dekkers was ruled out due to injury. He made an excellent throw on the run, escaping pressure and hitting Jontre Kirklin for 24 yards, his most impressive play to that point.

Additionally, Houston's emphasis on establishing the run was paying dividends. Jalen White and Marcus Yarns both produced positive runs of eight yards or more and helped set the tempo offensively.

Henderson led the Gamblers back into the red zone, but the story remained the same as their struggles continued deep in Stallions territory.

Hoyland remained perfect and chipped in another field goal to pull Houston within five.

Houston got the ball back, and Henderson was clearly in a groove. On a play-action look, he connected with Kirklin for 33 yards.

Justin Hall got involved as well, weaving around defenders and showcasing his ability to make defenders miss. His 18-yard pickup once again set Houston up in the red zone.

The Gamblers were stopped once more, and a 24-yard Hoyland field goal became the story again. Hoyland had now hit four straight field goals and accounted for all 12 of Houston's points to that point.

Houston's defense, much improved from Week One, delivered a critical takeaway on the ensuing drive. Carlton Johnson got beat off the line initially, but recovered, jumped the route, and made a spectacular interception, marking the team's second forced turnover of the game.

As the rain intensified, Houston leaned on its playmakers. Hall came up big again with a catch-and-run, hurdling a defender and pushing the Gamblers back into scoring position.

On fourth down, Hoyland initially appeared to give Houston the lead, but an illegal formation penalty negated the play and gave the Gamblers first-and-goal from the three-yard line.

This time, they capitalized. Jalen White absorbed contact and spun into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season, giving Houston a 19-14 lead.

Corral responded once again late in the fourth quarter. He was poised and efficient, going four-for-four for 51 yards on the drive. A pass interference penalty in the end zone set up first-and-goal, and McFarland punched it in to give Birmingham the lead.

However, the Stallions failed to convert the two-point attempt, leaving the score at 20-19 with two minutes to play.

Houston took over with 1:56 remaining and two timeouts. Facing fourth-and-six, Henderson delivered under pressure, finding Armani Rogers for a clutch conversion to keep the drive alive.

And as time expired, John Hoyland delivered the final blow. He drilled a 50-yard field goal to win Houston the game.

Henderson turned in an impressive performance, helping lead an offense that totaled 407 yards. He threw for 186 yards, while the rushing attack powered the unit with 174 yards. Jalen White led the way with 82 yards.

Corral finished with 226 yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved costly.

Birmingham will look to rebound next Sunday in St. Louis against the Battlehawks at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 5, 2026

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