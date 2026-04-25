Stallions Fall at Home to Surging Defenders

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - DC stayed red hot in Birmingham, once again showcasing their nuclear offense en route to a fourth consecutive victory. Jordan Ta'amu delivered another masterclass, posting a 150.6 quarterback rating with 275 yards, four touchdowns, and zero turnovers as the Defenders piled up 395 total yards.

DC received the ball first and immediately flipped the field. Erik Ezukanma sparked the momentum with a 68-yard kick return to set up the offense in prime position.

Ta'amu wasted no time capitalizing, dropping a perfect ball to Javon Antonio in the back corner of the end zone for a 13-yard score. It marked Antonio's first reception of the season and capped a quick opening drive.

Then, the Dorian Thompson-Robinson era officially began in Birmingham. DTR moved the ball quickly, leaning on his legs with back-to-back first down runs to push the Stallions into the red zone.

But DC's ballhawking defense struck. Bryce Thompson got a hand on a pass at the line, and Deontay Anderson came down with a diving interception, just the beginning of a big night for DC's defensive unit.

Birmingham's defense responded by flipping field position, as TJ Carter sacked Ta'amu at the one-yard line. The Stallions took over at the DC 24 and capitalized just four plays later. DTR fired a hitch to Deon Cain, who turned the corner, delivered a stiff arm, and walked into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season, injecting life into the Stallions.

They got another chance after Matt McCrane misfired from 62 yards out, a mark that would've broken his own UFL season-long, but couldn't capitalize and handed the ball right back.

However, on 4th-and-21, Joe Wallace got home with a sack on DTR, setting up the Defenders at the Birmingham 33. This time, Ta'amu and the offense cashed in. After a quick connection with Briley Moore and a 13-yard scramble by Ta'amu, Xazavian Valladay punched it in from two yards out to extend the lead to 14-6.

The Defenders defense struck again on the next drive. Gabe Taylor chased down Jaydon Mickens from behind and punched the ball loose, with Micah Baskerville jumping on it to give DC possession.

Offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss then reached deep into his bag of tricks, calling a triple option with a pass element. Ta'amu kept it and flipped it outside to Ty Scott, who followed a key block from Cornell Powell and raced 45 yards down the sideline for the score, pushing the lead to 21-6.

Despite the deficit, Birmingham responded before the half. DTR led an 11-play, 80-yard drive in under four minutes, highlighted by a 29-yard strike to Tyrion Davis-Price. He later found Mickens to set up a one-yard touchdown catch by Jordan Thomas, trimming the lead to 21-13.

DC had one last chance before halftime, and Ta'amu nearly made it count. Starting at their own 40 with 24 seconds left, he connected with Ezukanma for 42 yards, his third completion of 40+ yards in the half. But a rare miss from McCrane from 36 yards kept the score at 21-13 at the break.

The Stallions came out firing in the second half. After a 19-yard run by Snoop Conner, DTR connected with Daewood Davis for 41 yards. Conner capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-19, but that would be as close as Birmingham would get.

From there, it was all DC.

Ta'amu led an eight-play, 69-yard drive, hitting Cornell Powell on consecutive plays before finding Ty Scott wide open downfield for a 37-yard touchdown, his second of the night and Ta'amu's third.

Gareon Conley then delivered one of the plays of the night, blitzing off the edge, tipping a pass, intercepting it, and returning it into Stallions territory.

McCrane followed with a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-19.

DC kept pouring it on. Valladay broke loose for 37 yards on the next drive, and Ta'amu added a highlight of his own, scrambling, breaking a tackle, and hurdling a defender to the one-yard line.

Valladay finished it off from a yard out, stretching the lead to 38-19. He led the ground game with 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Ta'amu later added his fourth touchdown pass of the night, hitting Briley Moore and pushing DC past the 45-point mark for the second time this season.

DTR added a late score with his legs, punching it in from 12 yards out and converting the three-point try.

Sam Kidd led the Defenders defensively with eight tackles and a sack. As a unit, DC forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks, continuing to lead the league in both categories.

In his first start, Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed flashes of promise. With just five days in the system, he threw for 313 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.

Jaydon Mickens was a bright spot for Birmingham, hauling in nine receptions for 107 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season, while Tae Crowder led all defenders with 10 tackles.

The Stallions will look to regroup next Sunday against Orlando at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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