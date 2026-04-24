UFL Announces Washington, D.C. as Host of 2026 United Bowl

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League announced today that Audi Field, home of the league's defending champion DC Defenders, will host The 2026 United Bowl airing on ABC on Saturday, June 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The announcement was made by UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole and UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. In the weeks leading up to The 2026 United Bowl, the UFL will unveil a new championship trophy.

"Washington, D.C. is built for big moments - and the 2026 United Bowl will be exactly that," said Repole. "This is the pinnacle of spring football, where energy, intensity, and fans collide. Audi Field will deliver a championship atmosphere worthy of the stage."

This season marks the debut of the "United Bowl" as the league's championship game, a name that embodies the UFL's identity and mission to bring fans, players, and communities together through a shared love of football. Representing the game's power to unite people, the United Bowl will invite everyone into the huddle, celebrating a year defined by connection, innovation, and unity.

Known for its high-energy atmosphere, Audi Field has been home to the DC Defenders since the team first made its mark on spring football in 2020. Since then, the DC faithful have become one of the strongest fan bases in the UFL and built traditions recognized nation-wide like the "Beer Snake." This fan-led tradition features the construction of a stack of empty plastic beverage cups during the game in a snake-like formation spanning several stadium rows in the team's endzone support section.

"Bringing our Championship Game - the United Bowl - to Washington, D.C, on June 13th is a powerful moment for the UFL and our fans," said Brandon. "As we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, there is no better stage than our nation's capital to highlight the energy, spirit, and teamwork of America's true passion - the game of football."

In addition to the Defenders, Audi Field is also home to D.C. United, DC Power FC, and the Washington Spirit soccer teams.

"We were thrilled to celebrate our championship winning Defenders last year, and now we are thrilled to host the 2026 United Bowl this year," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "Especially as we celebrate 250 years of American history this summer, bringing the UFL Championship to the Sports Capital will be a fitting celebration of the sports and spirit that unite fans from across the country. Plan your trips to DC and we'll see you this summer!"

Last year, Head Coach Shannon Harris led the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship by defeating the Michigan Panthers, 58-34, at The Dome of America's Center in St. Louis. The game was highlighted by the MVP performance of Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards and a score.

Defenders team season ticket members will have the first opportunity ahead of the general public to purchase tickets to The 2026 United Bowl beginning today, April 24. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 1.

United Bowl performers, giveaways, and events surrounding the championship game will be announced in the near future.







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