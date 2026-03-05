A New Era in Birmingham

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - A city that has known nothing but winning in the modern era of spring football now turns the page to a new chapter. And it may have the perfect figure at the helm. AJ McCarron is set to make his head coaching debut this spring with the Birmingham Stallions.

After completing a historic three-peat from 2022 to 2024, winning in Birmingham is no longer just an expectation, it is the standard. McCarron now steps into that standard, leading a roster built to compete in the franchise's newest era.

Few figures in Alabama carry the football pedigree McCarron does. A three-time national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he became the first quarterback in the BCS era to lead his team to back-to-back national titles. His roots run deep in the Yellowhammer State, and now his next football chapter begins there once again.

McCarron's own journey reflects the very purpose of spring football. He became an instant star with the St. Louis Battlehawks, setting an XFL single-season record with 24 touchdown passes before earning another opportunity in the NFL as a backup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He lived the pathway the league provides.

Now, as a head coach in the UFL, he embodies that same philosophy, using this platform as the next step, not the final one. In his first meeting with the team, McCarron stressed the importance of setting ego aside and embracing the opportunity in front of them. The message was clear: success in this league starts with commitment to the process.

Despite entering his first season as a head coach, McCarron has shown a veteran's understanding of roster construction. He emphasized building from the inside out, prioritizing strength along the offensive and defensive lines.

"Everybody has playmakers in this league," McCarron said. "If you can establish up front on both sides of the ball, you can win."

To reinforce that foundation, McCarron hired Tyler Siskey as offensive coordinator and Kevin Sherrer as defensive coordinator. Sherrer brings experience from stops at Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and the New York Giants, while Siskey's Alabama ties further strengthen the program's connection to the state's football tradition.

It has only been two years since the Stallions completed their three-peat. Even with a year removed from the championship run, the expectation in Birmingham has not shifted. It's championship or bust. The pressure surrounding McCarron and his staff is undeniable, but in a city built on winning, pressure isn't a burden. It's a privilege.







