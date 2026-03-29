Gamblers Struggle to Find Rhythm in Battle of Texas Defeat

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







FRISCO, TX - From the jump, this game had the Dallas Renegades written all over it. Quarterback Austin Reed made the most of his UFL debut, breaking the UFL regular season single-game passing record with 376 yards. Between his sharp quarterback play and a game-changing defense, it was a rout for the Renegades.

The big game began with a bang. Legendary Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops served as the honorary captain and flipped the coin. The appearance of their former leader sparked the Dallas crowd even before kickoff.

Nolan Henderson came out at quarterback for Houston, but he didn't stay long. After a three-and-out, a pick-six, and another three-and-out, he was pulled from the game.

Dallas starting quarterback Austin Reed did the opposite. His very first throw as a Renegade was a 59-yard bomb to 2025 All-UFL honoree Tyler Vaughns. Dallas had a prime opportunity to score on a 33-yard Colton Theaker field goal attempt, but it was rejected by the upright.

On the following Houston drive, Steven Jones Jr. jumped an out route and went 30 yards for the first Dallas touchdown of the season, sending the Renegade faithful into a frenzy early.

On Houston's fourth drive, Hunter Dekkers took over at quarterback. He began with a crisp four-for-four start, connecting with Jalen Moreno-Cropper twice for a combined 20 yards and helping the Gamblers into field goal range. Moreno-Cropper had a big first half with five receptions for 59 yards.

John Hoyland converted a 44-yard field goal to get Houston on the board, pulling the Gamblers within three.

Dallas' next drive might as well have been called "The Ellis Merriweather Drive. ¬Â Merriweather was unstoppable, going for 32 total yards and capping it with a three-yard receiving touchdown.

Dallas quickly got the ball back and got back on the board. After another 20-plus-yard play to tight end Baylor Cupp, Houston was flagged for roughing the passer, setting Dallas up in the red zone.

Reed found Vaughns for the third time in the game, this time on a crossing route, and Vaughns waltzed into the end zone. Dallas took control and extended its lead to 20-3 on the five-play, 61-yard drive.

Houston reverted back to Henderson for the next drive. After a big play to Jontre Kirklin, Henderson experienced another blemish, throwing his second interception of the half as Shaun Wade swallowed up the errant pass.

The turnover led to a 51-yard field goal from Colton Theaker, marking his first made field goal since 2021.

Reed had a monster first half, throwing for 184 yards on a 70% completion rate with two touchdown passes. He linked up with Vaughns three times for 86 yards and a score.

It didn't take long for Dallas to strike again in the second half. Reed hit Greg Ward Jr. in stride down the seam, and he went 66 yards untouched to the end zone, extending the lead to 30-3.

Houston had an immediate answer on the kickoff, as Moreno-Cropper's big game continued. He hit the accelerator and went 93 yards to the house for Houston's first touchdown of the season.

The Gamblers rolled the dice but failed to convert the two-point attempt.

On the very first play of Dallas' next drive, Reed continued to roll. He fired a strike to Vaughns, who broke his defender's ankles in the open field and turned it into a 42-yard gain upfield. The drive stalled in the red zone, and Dallas settled for a 26-yard Theaker field goal.

Houston went back and forth between Henderson and Dekkers at quarterback. Dekkers found momentum in an early fourth-quarter drive, connecting with Lujuan Winningham for 17 yards and Kirklin for a 37-yard gain.

However, Dallas' suffocating defense stood tall at the goal line. Wade made another standout play, breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down.

Houston finally found the end zone offensively inside the two-minute warning, as Dekkers scrambled for a three-yard rushing touchdown. The Gamblers failed to convert the two-point attempt and later came up short on a fourth-and-12 try to regain possession.

Dekkers finished with 227 passing yards and a 66% completion rate, providing hope for the future in Houston.

It was a historic debut for Austin Reed, who finished with three passing touchdowns and an efficient 65% completion rate. Tyler Vaughns was his top target, hauling in seven receptions for a career-high 144 yards and a score.

Houston's top two targets turned in solid performances as well. Kirklin recorded four catches for 60 yards, while Moreno-Cropper totaled five receptions for 59 yards to go along with his 93-yard return touchdown.

Following the loss, Houston will prepare for its first home game of the season against the Birmingham Stallions. The game is slated for Sunday, April 5 at 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network.







United Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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