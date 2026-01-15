Orlando Storm Completes Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft

Published on January 14, 2026

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Orlando Storm:

ORLANDO STORM

Name Position School

Jason Ivey T North Carolina A&T

Joey Fisher G Shepherd

Michael Gonzalez G Louisville

Mike Edwards G Campbell

Mose Vavao G Fresno State

Jasheen Davis DE Wake Forest

Pheldarius Payne DE Virgina Tech

Dashaun White LB Oklahoma

Keshawn Banks DE San Diego State

Darian Butler LB Arizona State

Grayson Murphy LB UCLA

Deion Jennings LB Rutgers

Aaron Cruickshank DE Georgia Southern

Tre Stewart RB Jacksonville State

Cam Camper WR Boise State

J.J Galbreath TE South Dakota

Stevo Klotz TE Iowa State

Jordan Bly WR Gardner-Webb

Jaylen Mahoney S Vanderbilt

Mishael Powell S Miami

Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska

Allan George CB Vanderbilt

Christian Matthew CB Valdosta State

Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State

Mark Gilbert CB Duke

TJ Pesefa DI Arizona State

Lyle Santos G Southern Utah

Kole Taylor TE West Virginia

Josh Minkins S Cincinnati

Jayden Peevey DT Texas A&M

Alex Matheson LS Cal Lutheran

Michael Lantz K USC

Jack Browning P San Diego State







