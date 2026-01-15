Orlando Storm Completes Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Orlando Storm:
ORLANDO STORM
Name Position School
Jason Ivey T North Carolina A&T
Joey Fisher G Shepherd
Michael Gonzalez G Louisville
Mike Edwards G Campbell
Mose Vavao G Fresno State
Jasheen Davis DE Wake Forest
Pheldarius Payne DE Virgina Tech
Dashaun White LB Oklahoma
Keshawn Banks DE San Diego State
Darian Butler LB Arizona State
Grayson Murphy LB UCLA
Deion Jennings LB Rutgers
Aaron Cruickshank DE Georgia Southern
Tre Stewart RB Jacksonville State
Cam Camper WR Boise State
J.J Galbreath TE South Dakota
Stevo Klotz TE Iowa State
Jordan Bly WR Gardner-Webb
Jaylen Mahoney S Vanderbilt
Mishael Powell S Miami
Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska
Allan George CB Vanderbilt
Christian Matthew CB Valdosta State
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
Mark Gilbert CB Duke
TJ Pesefa DI Arizona State
Lyle Santos G Southern Utah
Kole Taylor TE West Virginia
Josh Minkins S Cincinnati
Jayden Peevey DT Texas A&M
Alex Matheson LS Cal Lutheran
Michael Lantz K USC
Jack Browning P San Diego State
