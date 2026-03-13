DJ Khaled to Perform at Halftime of Orlando Storm's Inaugural Home Opener March 29

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The United Football League today announced that global superstar DJ Khaled will perform a special halftime show during the Orlando Storm's inaugural home opener on Sunday, March 29, at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff between the Storm and the Columbus Aviators is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the UFL's opening weekend.

Khaled's halftime performance will headline the Storm's historic "407 Kickoff" celebration, marking the franchise's first-ever home game and the official arrival of UFL football in Orlando.

A GRAMMY© Award-winning producer, DJ, and cultural icon, DJ Khaled has built a career on some of the most recognizable hits in modern hip-hop, including the global anthem All I Do Is Win (ft. Ludacris, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg), certified triple platinum and synonymous with championship moments worldwide. His catalog also features chart-topping collaborations such as I'm the One (ft. Justin Beiber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo), Wild Thoughts (ft. Rhianna, Bryson Tiller), and No Brainer (ft. Justin Beiber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo), cementing Khaled as one of the most influential figures in music and entertainment.

The primetime matchup will close out the opening weekend of the 2026 UFL season and mark the Storm's on-field debut under head coach Anthony Becht.

In addition to the halftime performance, the Storm's "407 Kickoff" celebration will feature appearances by Central Florida legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the unveiling of the team's new mascot, creating a can't-miss event for fans in Orlando's first UFL season.

As part of opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend- including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and performance by DJ Khaled. All ticket information can be found at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







United Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

DJ Khaled to Perform at Halftime of Orlando Storm's Inaugural Home Opener March 29 - Orlando Storm

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