Orlando Storm Unveil 2026 Uniforms

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Storm today unveiled the franchise's inaugural uniform set, introducing the first on-field look in team history ahead of the 2026 UFL season.

Rooted in the club's founding identity, the uniform reflects the "eerie feeling of the calm" before impact and the unstoppable force that follows. Designed to embody power, intensity, and controlled chaos, the complete look represents a team built to strike from every angle.

A head-to-toe dark uniform embodies a fierce, powerful presence, built to strike fear the moment it takes the field. Storm-driven shoulder elements pull from the energy of the primary logo, channeling motion and volatility throughout the design. Lightning-inspired pant piping cuts through the uniform with speed and force, reinforcing the relentless surge that defines the franchise.

The gray, purple, and electric orange color palette captures the volatility of a gathering storm - balancing strength and intensity with a sharp visual edge. Dark gray helmets, stripped to the essential logo, center the focus at the eye of the Storm: powerful, controlled, and ready to strike.

As the Exclusive Training Footwear Partner of the UFL, NOBULL, the high performance footwear and apparel company, will also be the Official Jersey Patch Partner for all eight teams. In addition, New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, will be the Official Jersey & Headwear Partner of the UFL and its teams, while adidas, the multinational athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer, will serve as the league's Official Game Footwear Partner providing gameday shoes and gloves throughout the season.

The new uniforms will debut March 29 when the Storm open their 2026 season at 8 p.m. ET against the Columbus Aviators at Inter&Co Stadium.

