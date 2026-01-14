Inside the UFL

The United Football League recently revealed the selections for the Quarterback Draft for all eight teams in which 20 total quarterbacks were offered roster slots.

A look on the at the passers currently on UFL rosters:

Birmingham Stallions

Matt Corral - He spent the last two season on the Stallions sideline. In 2025 Corral passed for 648 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions before suffering a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve. He played at Ole Miss and was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and also appeared briefly on the New England Patriots roster.

Taylor Elgersma - From London, Ontario, Canada, he competed for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, throwing for 10,306 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Elgersma was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the NFL's Green Bay Packers, appearing in three pre season games before being released on August 26th prior the NFL regular season.

Jaren Hall - From BYU, Hall was taken in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Columbus Aviators

Jalen McClendon - The most experienced quarterback on the Aviators roster, McClendon's pro career began in the XFL with the Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020. He also took the field for the Vegas Vipers in 2023 UFL's DC Defenders the following season. He saw his most pro action last year with the Houston Roughnecks where he passed for 1,464 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jalen Morton - The QB spent time in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021 and 2022 then signed with the USFL Birmingham Stallions in 2023. He played for Arena Football One's Southwest Kansas Storm last season.

Clayton Tune - Tune played college football at Houston and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He started in the final regular season game for the Green Bay Packers this season before being released on January 6th.

Dallas Renegades

Luis Perez - At the age of 31, Perez is a seasoned veteran who has played in several spring leagues including the Alliance of American Football, XFL, USFL, and the UFL. In 2023 he led the Arlington Renegades to the XFL Championship, earning MVP yards by passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Reed - Reed spent 2022 and 2023 at Western Kentucky. In 2022 he recorded the most passing yards in the country with 4,744 and earned Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honors.

DC Defenders

Jordan Ta'Amu - He joins Dallas' Perez as two of the most experienced passers. He led the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020 and the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022. The past three seasons he has held the starting job for the Defenders where he won the UFL Championship last season and earned MVP honors.

Mike DiLiello - He been a member of the Defenders roster since the 2024 season and started one game last season.

Spencer Sanders - Another DC returnee, Sanders played four years at Missouri and his final season at Ole Miss in 2023. In 2019 Sanders was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Houston Gamblers

Hunter Dekkers - Dekkers led Iowa State's offensive charge for three season, 2020-2022, before jumping to Iowa Western in 2024. he bounced off and on the New Orleans Saints practice squad this past season

Donovan Smith - Smith passed for 6,354 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his college career at Texas Tech and Houston.

Louisville Kings

Jason Bean - Bean spent time collegiately at North Texas and Kansas. He was one of the final roster cuts with the NFL Indianapolis Colts this past season.

Chandler Rogers - His best season in college came in 2023 when he played at North Texas, passing for 3,382 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Orlando Storm

Jack Plummer - In his final season in college at Louisville, he passed for 3,204 yards 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions leading them to the ACC Championship game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - DTR played at UCLA and was taken by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Michael Pratt - The passer grabbed American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors at Tulane in 2023. The Green Bay Packers selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brandon Silvers - The most experienced quarterback on the roster, Silvers spent time with the AAF's Memphis Express in 2019, XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in 2020, and XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023 before joining the Battlehawks in 2024.

Ben Wooldridge - Wooldridge earned the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024 when he passed for 2,453 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He spent the 2025 training camp with the New England Patriots.







