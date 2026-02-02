Single-Game Tickets for St. Louis Battlehawks Now On-Sale

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 season of the United Football League go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets and explore season, group, and suite options by visiting www.theufl.com/tickets.

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, the Battlehawks are offering a limited 48-hour "no fees" promotion on Home Opener tickets, giving fans the chance to purchase seats at face value with no added service charges. The offer runs from Monday, February 2, at 11:00 a.m. ET through Wednesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Season Ticket Memberships are also available, allowing fans to secure seats for every home game while enjoying exclusive benefits, discounts, and experiences that bring them closer to the team.

The Battlehawks open the 2026 season at home on Saturday, March 28, at The Dome at America's Center, hosting the defending UFL Champion DC Defenders in a marquee matchup. The game marks the debut of new head coach and St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl and will serve as the centerpiece of the team's home opener celebration.

The home opener is part of the Battlehawks' "Spirit of St. Louis" Kickoff Weekend, a citywide celebration honoring the passion, culture, and history that define St. Louis. Fans can also take part in a stadium-wide "Blue Out," turning The Dome into a sea of Battlehawks blue as the 2026 season officially gets underway.

Fans can also look forward to a season-long lineup of special giveaways, including bobbleheads, commemorative t-shirts and hats, team flags, and branded tote bags. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Following the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will advance to the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with games airing on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.







