2026 St. Louis Battlehawks Schedule Set

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The United Football League today announced that the St. Louis Battlehawks will open their 2026 season at home on Saturday, March 28, in The Dome at America's Center. The highly anticipated home opener will showcase the debut of new head coach and St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl as the Battlehawks face the defending UFL Champion DC Defenders in a marquee matchup.

The game is part of the "Spirit of St. Louis" Kickoff Weekend, a citywide celebration honoring the passion, culture, and history that define St. Louis and the community the Battlehawks represent. The weekend will feature a special gameday giveaway and rally fans for a stadium-wide "Blue Out," turning The Dome into a sea of Battlehawks blue as the season officially gets underway.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages is at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Fans can also look forward to an elevated game-day experience across the league, with giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, live musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights.

The United Football League also today announced its complete 2026 game schedule. The league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN+ - will broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season, with select games in Spanish airing on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App, while games on ABC and ESPN platforms will be available on the ESPN App, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action throughout the season.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with coverage on ABC and FOX. The season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC broadcasts the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

Additional schedule highlights feature:

- Another Shining Moment: After the NCAA crowns its new men's basketball champion on Monday, April 7, the UFL jumps into action with its first-ever Tuesday night game, as the Dallas Renegades host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 7:00 p.m. CT on FS1.

- Derby Week: Ahead of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the Louisville Kings will kick off a new tradition with a special Thursday night game on April 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT, hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks with action on FS1.

To experience 2026 UFL action, season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. Season ticket packages start at just $95 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.

Date Time (CT) Teams Venue Network

Week 1 Saturday, March 28 11:00 AM DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ESPN

Week 2 Tuesday, April 7 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FS1

Week 3 Sunday, April 12 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ABC

Week 4 Saturday, April 18 11:30 AM St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Week 5 Saturday, April 25 6:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Week 6 Thursday, April 30 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FS1

Week 7 Friday, May 8 7:00 PM Columbus Aviators at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center FOX

Week 8 Saturday, May 16 2:00 PM Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ABC

Week 9 Sunday, May 24 6:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ESPN2

Week 10 Friday, May 29 7:00 PM Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center FOX

Playoffs Sunday, June 7 2:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 5:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX

Title Game Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.







United Football League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.