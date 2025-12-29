Meet the Boss: Proehl Takes over in St. Louis

Published on December 29, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - A St. Louis football staple is returning to lead the next era of spring football. Ricky Proehl, a key contributor to the Rams' iconic "Greatest Show on Turf," was named head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks on Monday. Proehl, one of the most respected figures in the city's football history, returns to the Battlehawks to guide the franchise into the 2026 season, after serving as their wide receivers coach in 2023.

Proehl grew up in New York, where his passion for football developed early. A standout at Hillsborough High School, he earned New York All-Metro honors, All-State recognition, and was named Somerset County Player of the Year. His success at the prep level led him to Wake Forest University, where he went on to carve out one of the most accomplished careers in program history.

During his four seasons with the Demon Deacons, Proehl rewrote the school record book. He finished his career as Wake Forest's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,949) and receiving touchdowns (25), records that still stand today. His collegiate dominance earned him national attention and paved the way for the next chapter of his football journey.

The Phoenix Cardinals selected Proehl in the third round of the 1990 NFL Draft with the 58th overall pick. He made an immediate impact at the professional level, setting the franchise's rookie record for receptions and becoming the first rookie to lead his team in catches since 1950. It was an early sign of the consistency and reliability that would define his lengthy NFL career.

After stops with the Cardinals and Chicago Bears, Proehl arrived in St. Louis in 1998 and quickly became an integral piece of the Rams' offense. As part of the legendary "Greatest Show on Turf," Proehl played a pivotal role during the team's Super Bowl XXXIV championship run. His most iconic moment came in the 1999 NFC Championship Game, when he hauled in a 30-yard touchdown from Kurt Warner with 4:44 remaining - the score that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. Proehl finished that game with six receptions for 100 yards, delivering one of the best postseason performances of his career.

Proehl went on to appear in four Super Bowls during his 17-year NFL career, earning two championship rings - one with the Rams and another with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI. He was known for consistently rising to the moment, including a game-tying touchdown catch late in Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Carolina Panthers. Proehl officially retired after the 2006 season, finishing his career with 669 receptions, 8,878 receiving yards, and 54 touchdowns.

Following his playing days, Proehl transitioned into coaching, returning to the NFL sidelines in 2011 as an offensive consultant with the Carolina Panthers. He later served as the team's wide receivers coach, playing a role in Carolina's historic 15-1 season in 2015 and a run to Super Bowl 50.

In 2022, Proehl made his way back to St. Louis, joining the Battlehawks' staff as wide receivers coach under Anthony Becht. After spending a season helping shape the team's offense, Proehl now steps into his first head coaching role - leading a franchise and city that already holds deep meaning for him.

Proehl made clear what drew him back to St. Louis and what he hopes to build moving forward. "What brought me back is the people," Proehl said. "They know football. They're passionate, knowledgeable fans who truly understand the game. It means everything to have a fan base that supports its team no matter the circumstances."

As he takes the helm in 2026, Proehl brings with him decades of experience, championship pedigree, and a deep understanding of what it takes to win. For St. Louis, the next chapter is being written by someone who has already left an indelible mark on the city's football history - and now aims to do it again from the sidelines.







United Football League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.