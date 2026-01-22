Houston Gamblers Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season.

Houston will usher in the 2026 season in a brand-new setting, opening play at Shell Energy Stadium with an exciting matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. The home opener marks a new chapter for the franchise, featuring their "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" theme game with a stadium-wide black out. Fans will also get their first look at the team in its new venue. Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

"I'm really excited about our 2026 schedule and the opportunities it brings," said Head Coach Kevin Sumlin. "Opening the season in a new stadium, facing great competition, and playing in front of our fans gives this year a special feel. We're going to play fast, aggressive football, and I think our supporters are going to have a lot of fun watching this team grow, compete, and put on a great show every week."

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience an elevated sports and entertainment event on game days, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, and ticket incentives.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m.

ET. Season ticket packages start at just $75 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Games will be televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN App, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season. FOX games will stream on FOX One. Games on ABC and

ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN App.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

Houston Gamblers 2026 Season Schedule

Date Time (CT) Teams Venue Network

Week 1 Saturday, March 28 3:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FOX

Week 2 Sunday, April 5 11:00 AM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ESPN2

Week 3 Saturday, April 11 11:00 AM Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN

Week 4 Thursday, April 16 8:00 PM Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers Shelly Energy Stadium ESPN APP

Week 5 Sunday, April 26 11:00 AM Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ABC

Week 6 Friday, May 1 7:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Week 7 Sunday, May 10 5:00 PM Orlando Storm at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium FS1

Week 8 Saturday, May 16 2:00 PM Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ABC

Week 9 Saturday, May 23 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers TBD ESPN2

Week 10 Saturday, May 30 2:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium ESPN2

Playoffs Sunday, June 7 3:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 6:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX

Title Game Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.







