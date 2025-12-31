Meet the Boss: Gamblers Roll the Dice on Kevin Sumlin

Published on December 31, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - A former college head coach with nearly 100 career wins, Kevin Sumlin has been announced as the new head coach of the Houston Gamblers. Sumlin brings extensive experience from stops at the University of Houston, Texas A&M, the University of Arizona, and the University of Maryland, and now returns to Houston to lead the Gamblers on the spring football stage once again.

A standout multi-sport athlete in high school, Sumlin ultimately chose football and took his talents to West Lafayette, Indiana, where he attended Purdue University. A productive linebacker for the Boilermakers, Sumlin finished his career with 375 total tackles, establishing himself as a tough, dependable presence on the defensive side of the ball.

Following the conclusion of his playing career, Sumlin immediately transitioned into coaching. He served as an assistant at several programs, including Washington State, Wyoming, Minnesota, and Purdue, steadily building his resume and gaining critical experience. Along the way, Sumlin worked with some of the sport's most respected minds, including Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, as he developed into one of college football's most respected offensive coaches.

During his time at Purdue, Sumlin helped guide the offense to a Rose Bowl appearance following the 2000 season with Drew Brees at quarterback. He later continued his offensive success at Oklahoma, where his unit averaged 44 points per game in his final season with the program.

In 2008, Sumlin earned his first head coaching opportunity at the University of Houston. His tenure with the Cougars peaked in 2011, when the team opened the season 12-0. After four seasons and 35 victories, Sumlin moved on, leaving a lasting impact on the Houston program.

Sumlin took over at Texas A&M in 2012 and immediately made national headlines by naming Johnny Manziel his starting quarterback. Manziel went on to win the Heisman Trophy as the Aggies finished 11-2 in their first season in the SEC, highlighted by a win over top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa and a Cotton Bowl victory over 11th ranked Oklahoma. The season marked Texas A&M's first top-five finish in more than six decades.

Over six seasons in College Station, Sumlin posted six consecutive winning seasons and earned three bowl victories, cementing his place as one of the most successful coaches in program history.

After a three-year stint at Arizona, Sumlin turned to spring football as head coach and general manager of the Houston Gamblers during the USFL's 2022 season before spending two more years back in college football at Maryland.

Now, Sumlin returns to Houston with renewed excitement and perspective, eager for another opportunity on the spring football stage.







