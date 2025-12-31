United Football League Names Kevin Sumlin Head Coach of the Houston Gamblers

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The United Football League announced today that former University of Houston and Texas A&M University Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin has been named head football coach of the Houston Gamblers. He most recently served as the associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Maryland for two seasons (2023-24). The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"Kevin Sumlin brings an excellent record of success at the head coaching level, especially in the state of Texas, where he has made his mark as a winner," said Brandon. "It is only appropriate that someone with deep roots in Texas football history takes over Houston as it embarks on a new era as the Gamblers."

A former linebacker for the Purdue Boilermakers, Sumlin has compiled an overall head coaching record of 98-70, following stints with the Houston Cougars (2008-11), Texas A&M Aggies (2012-17), and the Arizona WIldcats (2018-20), as well as the Houston Gamblers during their USFL Legacy era in 2022. At the University of Houston, he was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2011 after leading the team to Conference USA West Division championships during those seasons. In 2012, he received SEC Coach of the Year honors after leading Texas A&M to an 11-2 record and a 41-13 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

Prior to serving as a head coach, Sumlin served as assistant coach at Washington State (1989-90), Wyoming (1991-92), Minnesota (1993-97), Purdue (1998-2000), and Texas A&M (2001-02). From 2003-07, he was an assistant coach on Head Coach Bob Stoops staff at Oklahoma.

"Texas is my football home, so I look forward to returning to the state as Houston's new head coach," said Sumlin. "I will build a winning team and deliver an exciting brand of football, which the Gamblers name instantly evokes."

"We are so excited to welcome Kevin Sumlin as the head coach of the Houston Gamblers," said David Dykeman, Senior Vice President of Football Operations & Chief of Staff. "Kevin's proven record of success at both the University of Houston and Texas A&M make him the perfect fit for the city of Houston. We know the Gamblers are in great hands with Coach Sumlin."







