Houston Gamblers Unveil New Uniforms for 2026 Season

Published on February 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - The Houston Gamblers of the United Football League today unveiled their 2026 game-day uniforms, which will symbolize the beginning of a new era for the team as it embraces the excitement of its history. With a new home at Shell Energy Stadium and a new head coach - Kevin Sumlin - the team will take the field this season in uniforms that represent the renewed energy and steadfast resilience that the Gamblers' name evokes.

"These uniforms represent exactly who we are and where we're headed," stated Sumlin. "They capture the swagger, toughness, and resilience of Houston while honoring the proud history of the Gamblers. The reimagined logo and spade detail reflect confidence, high stakes and a mindset that we're all in every time we take the field. When our players step into Shell Energy Stadium this season, they'll do it wearing something that symbolizes belief in this city, belief in each other and a commitment to competing at the highest level."

The new uniforms embody the swagger, strength, and resilience of Houston. Sleek black helmets project quiet confidence and authority as the Gamblers take the field with purpose and poise. Every detail reflects a team prepared to compete at the highest level.

The logo reimagines the original Gamblers identity- honoring the franchise's legacy while introducing a sharp, modern edge. A bold spade motif running down the pants symbolizes power, authority, and the high-stakes mindset that defines the game. The sleeve patch pays tribute to H-Town's fearless spirit, celebrating risk-taking and the unwavering belief in betting on yourself.

Both home and away uniforms are engineered with performance-driven materials designed to maximize comfort, mobility, and confidence ensuring the Gamblers look as strong as they play.

Houston will usher in the 2026 season in a new home at Shell Energy Stadium, opening with a marquee matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. The highly anticipated home opener signals a new era for the franchise and will feature the "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" theme game, highlighted by a stadium-wide blackout, with the first 5,000 attendees receiving a Houston Gamblers t-shirt.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. CT, as Houston invites the city to go all in and set the tone for the season ahead.

As the Exclusive Training Footwear Partner of the UFL, NOBULL, the high performance footwear and apparel company, will also be the Official Jersey Patch Partner for all eight teams. In addition, New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, will be the Official Jersey & Headwear Partner of the UFL and its teams, while adidas, the multinational athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer, will serve as the league's Official Game Footwear Partner providing gameday shoes and gloves throughout the season.

Fans can also look forward to a season-long lineup of special giveaways, including bobblehead, commemorative t-shirts, hats, and branded tote bags. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Following the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will advance to the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with games airing on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

