5 Things to Know About Houston

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Along with the UFL, Houston has undergone significant change from one year to the next, from its nickname to its head coach. But with change comes opportunity. The Gamblers enter 2026 with a fresh identity and a new group ready to make noise in the league.

Back to Their Roots

Houston retained its UFL franchise for 2026 but reintroduced a familiar identity. The team rebranded from the Roughnecks back to the Gamblers, returning to a name that dates back to 1984, when the franchise originally joined the USFL.

The Roughnecks identity was adopted following the 2022 merger, but the organization has officially brought back the Gamblers brand, reconnecting with the city's spring football history.

The changes don't stop with the name. Houston will now play its home games at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston after previously playing at TDECU Stadium. The move aligns with co-owner Mike Repole's vision of elevating the game-day atmosphere and enhancing the fan experience.

There's a New Sheriff in Town

Another major shift comes on the sideline with Kevin Sumlin returning as head coach.

Sumlin previously served as Houston's head coach and general manager during the 2022 season and now returns to the Bayou City in 2026. A longtime collegiate head coach, Sumlin led programs at Houston, Texas A&M, and Arizona at the FBS level.

He is perhaps best known for coaching Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel during Texas A&M's 11-2 debut season in the SEC in 2012.

Sumlin's offenses have historically been explosive and pass-oriented. If that trend continues, the Gamblers could field one of the most dangerous aerial attacks in the league this spring.

No (Spring) Experience, No Problem

Houston's quarterback room enters 2026 without prior spring league experience, but expectations remain high.

Hunter Dekkers brings a powerful arm and high-level collegiate production. After succeeding Brock Purdy at Iowa State in 2022, Dekkers threw for over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns, establishing himself as a legitimate Power Four-caliber passer. Following time with the New Orleans Saints, his size (6-foot-3) and arm strength make him a potential breakout candidate in Sumlin's system.

Donovan Smith adds further intrigue to the competition. The 6-foot-4 quarterback, who played collegiately at Houston, offers size, mobility, and Power Four experience. The battle under center should be one of the most competitive storylines in camp.

Speed Kills

If Sumlin's offense is going to thrive, it will need playmakers on the perimeter, and Houston appears to have them.

Jontre Kirklin returns to Houston after playing for the franchise in 2023 and spending time with San Antonio. His ability to stretch the field makes him a threat at multiple levels.

Justin Hall has been a consistent presence for Houston over the past three spring seasons, totaling 10 touchdowns during that span. His experience and production make him a proven weapon.

Complementing the speed is Kai Locksley, a 6-foot-4 receiver who played for Memphis last spring. Locksley brings size and physicality to balance the receiving corps.

Defense Built to Defend

On the defensive side, Houston features impact talent at all three levels.

In the secondary, Keenan Isaac and Nico Bolden headline the unit. Isaac is a physical press corner with NFL experience in Tampa Bay in 2023 and 2024. He appeared in eight games for Houston last spring and recorded two interceptions.

Bolden enters his third UFL season after previous stints with St. Louis and Arlington. His versatility allows him to contribute against both the pass and the run.

Anchoring the middle of the defense is linebacker Anthony Hines. Known for both production and physicality, Hines played for DC last spring, helping lead the team to a UFL Championship while earning All-UFL honors. His presence gives Houston a tone-setter at the second level.







United Football League Stories from February 6, 2026

5 Things to Know About Houston - Houston Gamblers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.