Houston Gamblers to Host Fan Event on January 31

Published on January 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TEXAS - The Houston Gamblers will host a free fan event at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, January 31, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. CT. The event is free and open to the public.

Head Coach of the Houston Gamblers Kevin Sumlin and select players will be in attendance for an afternoon of fan interaction that includes meet-and-greets and autograph signings.

Attendees will have an opportunity to take photos with Coach Sumlin and players and listen to a chalk talk session. There will also be children's activities and complimentary food and beverages. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the upcoming 2026 season.

Event Details:

What: Houston Gamblers Fan Rally & Meet-and-Greet

When: Saturday, January 31 | 12:00-3:00 p.m. CT

Where: 2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Event Information: Fan Rally Event







United Football League Stories from January 28, 2026

Houston Gamblers to Host Fan Event on January 31 - Houston Gamblers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.