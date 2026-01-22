Dallas Renegades Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN+ - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season.

Dallas will open its season at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. CT, reigniting its in-state rivalry against the Houston Gamblers. The game will feature its "MOUNT UP and go FULL THROTTLE" theme with a stadium-wide "blue out," providing fans excitement and energy as the Renegades begin their season in their new home.

Just over a week later, after the NCAA crowns its new men's basketball champion and the nets are cut down, the UFL takes center stage with a historic first. On Tuesday, April 7, the league will feature its first-ever Tuesday night game as the Dallas Renegades host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Toyota Stadium. The matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

"Looking at the 2026 schedule, it's hard not to get excited," said Head Coach Rick Neuheisel. "There's a great mix of rivalries, prime-time moments, and big opportunities for our players to shine. Most importantly, our fans are in for a lot of fun - fast, physical football, electric atmospheres at Toyota Stadium, and a team that's going to play with passion every single week."

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience an elevated sports and entertainment event on game days, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, and ticket incentives.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m.

ET. Season ticket packages start at just $40 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Games will be televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN App, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season. FOX games will stream on FOX ONE. Games on ABC and

ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN App.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

Dallas Renegades 2026 Season Schedule

Date Time (CT) Teams Venue Network

Week 1 Saturday, March 28 3:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FOX

Week 2 Tuesday, April 7 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FS1

Week 3 Sunday, April 12 11:00 AM Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium ABC

Week 4 Friday, April 17 7:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Week 5 Sunday, April 26 2:00 PM DC Defenders at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium ABC

Week 6 Saturday, May 2 11:00 AM Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Week 7 Saturday, May 9 7:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium ESPN

Week 8 Friday, May 15 8:00 PM Orlando Storm at Dallas Renegades TBD FOX

Week 9 Sunday, May 24 3:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FOX

Week 10 Friday, May 29 7:00 PM Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center FOX

Playoffs Sunday, June 7 3:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 6:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX

Title Game Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

United Football League Stories from January 22, 2026

