United Football League Single-Game Tickets Available to the Public for 2026 Season Beginning Today

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced that Single-Game Tickets will be available to the public starting today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages, as well as Single-Game Tickets, for their favorite teams at www.theufl.com/tickets.

In excitement of the upcoming season, on sale kicks off with a limited 48-hour "no fees" offer for all Home Opener tickets for every UFL team. This offer is only valid Monday, February 2, at 11:00 am ET through Wednesday, February 4, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Season Ticket Memberships continue to be available, so fans can enjoy every moment of every home game, along with discounts, perks, exclusive experiences and access that brings them as close to the game as possible.

Besides the action on the field during the upcoming spring season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience a fun, fast-paced, family friendly game day through an elevated sports and entertainment event, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights. UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers when they have a City Celebration, honoring the spirit, culture and history of the cities that they represent.

As part of the game day celebration, fans at each game will receive a special giveaway, such as bobbleheads, commemorative t-shirts and hats, team flags, and branded tote bags. A full schedule of giveaways, entertainment acts, and theme games will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when old school meets new school when the three-time spring football league champion Birmingham Stallions under new Head Coach AJ McCarron travel to Louisville to take on UFL newcomer - the Louisville Kings - under the direction of Head Coach and Louisville Cardinals great Chris Redman at Lynn Family Stadium. The game also marks the kick off of FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season.

UFL action continues on Saturday, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. ET when the DC Defenders and Head Coach Shannon Harris begin their quest to defend their UFL Championship when they meet the St. Louis Battlehawks under new Head Coach and St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl in The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The game will also kick off ESPN's season-long coverage.

Later that day at 4:00 p.m. ET, the new "Battle for Texas" takes place when the Houston Gamblers under new Head Coach Kevin Sumlin clash with the Dallas Renegades and their new Head Coach Rick Neuheisel at the Renegades' new home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with the game airing on FOX

Opening week will then conclude on Sunday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Columbus Aviators led by Ohio State and NFL great - Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. - faces the Orlando Storm under Head Coach Anthony Becht, who is making his new home in the Sunshine State after leading the Battlehawks for the past three seasons, in the teams' UFL debuts under the lights of Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, ESPN will present the game to a national audience.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.







