Corbin Scores Twice in 23-16 Win over Aviators

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - March 29, 2026 - The Orlando Storm etched their names in the UFL record books, winning the first game in franchise history against another new franchise in the Columbus Aviators, 23-16, to conclude week one of the 2026 UFL season.

Passing and rushing hit on all cylinders for the Storm, totaling 356 yards of offense, spotlighted by a league-best 139 rushing yards.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer threw an efficient 17-22, totaling 240 yards and one passing touchdown. Elijhah Badger led the night in receiving, snagging four catches for 127 yards.

Running back Jashaun Corbin played lights-out, leading the UFL in rushing yards (66) and rushing touchdowns (two) after week one.

The Orlando Storm opened the season in electric fashion, as Andrew Parker forced a fumble on the opening kick, recovered by Josh Minkins, setting the Storm offense up in excellent field position to begin the season.

The offense responded to the special teams' powerful start, as Jack Plummer connected with Badger for a 15-yard strike, with Corbin leading the charge soon, scoring the Storm's first-ever touchdown as a franchise, barreling through Aviators for a 19-yard touchdown.

Following the opening drive score, the Columbus Aviators strung together a nine play, 40-yard drive, capped off by a 35 yard field goal following the turnover on the opening kick.

The Storm would have a turnover on downs for their second possession, and the Aviators capitalized on the favorable field position with a seven play, 32-yard field goal to knot up the score 6-6.

In the second quarter, the Aviators looked to take their first lead of the game after a 42-yard rush from Zequandre White set Columbus up inside Storm territory, but the Aviators would be no match for the Storm's front line, forcing a turnover on downs after back-to-back forced incompletions at the two yard line.

After holding the Aviators scoreless on a 13 play drive spanning eight minutes, the Storm found enough momentum on the last possession of the half to put together a scoring 61-yard drive in the closing three minutes.

Kicker Michael Lantz drilled the 55 yard field goal to give the Storm a 9-6 lead at the half. Lantz surpassed his previous career-long at USC, hitting a 54 yard kick.

Entering the second half after a major DJ Khaled halftime show, Corbin punched in another score for his second touchdown of the night, extending Orlando's lead to 16-6 in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

The Storm continued to rain down points, as former DC Defender and 2025 All-UFL receiver Chris Rowland toe-tapped the back of the endzone for a nine yard touchdown, extending the lead to 23-6.

After 17 unanswered points by the Storm, the Aviators gained some momentum, scoring a field goal and a touchdown on their next two drives. With the final drive in the hands of Columbus, the Orlando defense stepped up in the clutch, as Keyshawn Banks came up with the game-clinching sack to secure the 23-16 victory.

With the victory today, Coach Becht now places second for most wins by a head coach in UFL history (23).

The Orlando Storm remain home for their upcoming matchup, facing another UFL newcomer, the Louisville Kings, set to kickoff Saturday, April 4 at 8pm at Inter & Co Stadium.







United Football League Stories from March 30, 2026

Corbin Scores Twice in 23-16 Win over Aviators - Orlando Storm

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