United Football League and ScorePlay Enter into Multi-Year Partnership to Develop a Core Media Infrastructure and Deliver Unprecedented Fan Access

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







New York City - The United Football League is partnering with ScorePlay, the AI-powered media infrastructure to power every aspect of the UFL's content operations. For the first time in UFL history, fans are getting access to angles, audio, and moments they've never been able to see before, delivered faster than any other league can match. A new era of access and speed

As the UFL enters its most ambitious season yet, adding three new teams and airing all 43 games across the league's broadcast partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and the NFL Network - the league is growing on every front. With new teams, new markets, new coaches, and new rules, the UFL is building an operation centered on intimacy, fan experience, and innovation.

"ScorePlay has become a crucial infrastructure layer for the United Football League, seamlessly accelerating access to content for production for our internal teams and creators alike," said Vince Pannozzo, Senior Vice President of Content & Creative, UFL. "This partnership allows us to deliver real-time assets at scale, providing our fans with more behind-the-scenes access and immersive content than ever before."

Through the new multi-year partnership, ScorePlay now serves as the UFL's cloud based central media infrastructure, fundamentally changing how content moves from the field to fans. The platform ingests every video and audio feed from a UFL game in real time, and all of it lands in one centralized system the moment it's captured.

This infrastructure unlocks capabilities the league has never had before. UFL teams, media partners, and sponsors can now find, clip, and publish content in minutes, not hours, turning moments that used to take days to surface into same-day, sometimes same-hour fan experiences. An all-inclusive content engine

ScorePlay sits beneath the production pipeline, centralizing everything the league will produce. The result is a content operation where the league's teams, digital channels, social accounts, and media partners are all drawing from the same real-time pool of content: no waiting, no bottlenecks, no missed moments.

This is a meaningful shift for spring football: a league building the kind of media infrastructure that major leagues spend years trying to get right, from day one of its season.

"The UFL is showing what's possible when a league builds its media infrastructure the right way from the beginning," said Victorien Tixier, Co-Founder and CEO of ScorePlay. "By centralizing every feed and enabling real-time access for teams, broadcasters, and partners, they're delivering content to fans at a speed and richness that sets a new standard for spring football and honestly, for professional sports."

At the end of the day, fans get more behind-the-scenes content and faster highlights. Angles and audio that used to stay locked in production now reach social feeds, broadcast packages, and digital channels within minutes of being captured. It's access that changes how fans experience the game, powered by infrastructure most will never see but will feel every time they watch.







United Football League Stories from March 30, 2026

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