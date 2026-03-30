Week One Delivers: Records, Upsets, and Packed Houses

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - A historic opening week of the UFL season has come and gone. From sold-out crowds to record-breaking performances to first career coaching victories, Week One was a thrilling showcase for the UFL in 2026.

In Louisville's first-ever game, they sold out Lynn Family Field, better known as The Fam. 14,000 fans provided an incredible Friday night atmosphere and set the tone for an electric weekend.

Louisville quarterback Jason Bean posted a solid debut, throwing for 240 yards and the first touchdown in Kings history to Lucky Jackson in the opening quarter. However, Birmingham took over late.

Matt Corral led a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ended in the game-winning touchdown pass to Justyn Ross. The Stallions earned a gutsy road victory and stunned the Louisville faithful, while AJ McCarron secured his first win as a head coach.

DC and St. Louis kicked Saturday off with a bang. 30,000 fans packed The Battledome and created a hostile environment for the biggest rivalry in the UFL.

DC kicker Matt McCrane ignited the scoring with the first-ever four-point field goal, drilling it from 60 yards out to give the Defenders a 4-0 lead.

However, the story of the game was St. Louis' ferocious defense. They pitched a shutout over the final three quarters behind seven total sacks. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu led the charge with 2.5 sacks.

St. Louis quarterback Brandon Silvers delivered the game-winning blow, connecting with Tyler Neville for the go-ahead score in the third quarter. The Battlehawks pulled off the upset and took down the defending champions.

Later on Saturday, Dallas overpowered Houston in the Battle of Texas. The game opened with a Steven Jones Jr. pick-six on the first series, immediately setting the tone.

Austin Reed didn't disappoint in his debut, setting a UFL single-game regular season record with 376 passing yards. He added three touchdown passes and stayed locked in with 2025 All-UFL receiver Tyler Vaughns all afternoon. Vaughns finished with seven receptions for 144 yards and a score.

The offense totaled 427 yards, and Rick Neuheisel earned his first victory with the Dallas Renegades.

On Sunday night, Orlando defeated Columbus in their debut as head coach Anthony Becht brought his winning ways to the Sunshine State.

Becht's offense totaled 356 yards, with 139 coming on the ground. Last year's leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, found the end zone twice, while Jack Plummer impressed in his debut at quarterback.

Plummer finished with 240 yards, a touchdown, and a 127.1 quarterback rating. His go-to target was Elijhah Badger, who hauled in four passes for a game-high 127 yards.

Week Two in the UFL begins Friday night as Ted Ginn Jr. returns home to Columbus for a matchup against the DC Defenders at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Louisville then hits the road to face Orlando on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The weekend wraps up with Birmingham traveling to Houston for a showdown at Shell Energy Stadium at 6:00 PM ET Sunday on NFL Network.

Week Two concludes Tuesday night with arguably the most intriguing game of the slate, as St. Louis and Dallas clash at Toyota Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on FS1.







United Football League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.