Orlando Storm Makes Landfall in Central Florida, Finalizes Inaugural Roster

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO - March 23, 2025 - The Orlando Storm today announced its inaugural 50-man roster marking the beginning of its historic 2026 UFL season. The team concluded its final practice of training camp last week and made roster decisions through the weekend.

"From the first day of training camp, we set a high standard to create a unique team that reflects the city of Orlando," said Head Coach Anthony Becht. "It was important to build this roster with a mixture of talented, extremely dedicated, and competitive players who define Orlando Storm football. This group understands the expectations of this historic season and is focused on building this franchise and creating a winning legacy our fans can be proud of."

The Storm will enter the 2026 season with three players who earned All-UFL honors following the 2025 season including wide receiver Chris Rowland, linebacker Tavante Beckett, and last season's league-leading rusher, running back Jashaun Corbin.

2026 Orlando Storm Numerical Roster

No. First Last Pos HT WT School

0 Pheldarius Payne DE 6'2 286 Virginia Tech

1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB 6'1 206 UCLA

2 Elijhah Badger WR 6'1 196 Florida

3 K.J. Hamler WR 5'9 178 Penn State

4 Micah Abraham CB 5'10 185 Marshall

5 Jack Browning P 5'11 190 San Diego State

6 Jashaun Corbin RB 5'11 224 Florida State

7 Michael Lantz K 5'11 192 USC

8 Mark Gilbert CB 6'0 186 Duke

10 Darien Butler ILB 5'10 226 Arizona State

11 Tavante Beckett ILB 5'10 208 Marshall

12 Chris Rowland WR 5'8 183 Tennessee State

13 Jack Plummer QB 6'4 215 Louisville

15 Josh Minkins S 6'1 207 Cincinnati

16 Cam Camper WR 6'3 198 Boise State

17 Chris Collins DE 6'4 249 Minnesota

19 Hank Bachmeier QB 6'1 208 Wake Forest

No. First Last Pos HT WT School

20 Mishael Powell CB 6'1 200 Miami (Fla.)

21 Lamar Jackson CB 6'2 206 Nebraska

22 Nate Meadors FS 6'0 195 UCLA

23 Dashaun White ILB 6'0 214 Oklahoma

24 Jaylen Mahoney SS 5'11 188 Vanderbilt

28 Allan George CB 5'11 191 Vanderbilt

29 Tre Stewart RB 5'9 192 Jacksonville State

30 Jasheen Davis DE 6'3 251 Wake Forest

33 Elijah Dotson RB 5'9 202 Northern Colorado

38 Brandon Sebastian CB 6'0 176 Boston College

40 Andrew Parker ILB 6'0 226 Appalachian State

47 Alex Matheson LS 6'5 236 Cal Lutheran

48 Chris Garrett SLB 6'4 239 Concordia (Mn)

51 Mose Vavao G 6'2 305 Fresno State

52 Keshawn Banks DE 6'3 251 San Diego State

54 Bryce Benhart T 6'9 307 Nebraska

56 Cole Schneider G 6'3 324 Central Florida

67 Michael Gonzalez G 6'4 305 Louisville

68 Zuri Henry OL 6'6 321 UTEP

No. First Last Pos HT WT School

73 Samuel Jackson G 6'6 328 Central Florida

75 Mike Edwards T 6'5 363 Campbell

76 Joey Fisher G 6'4 296 Shepherd

77 Jason Ivey T 6'4 300 North Carolina A&T

81 Konner Fox TE 6'4 249 Texas State

82 Sam Wiglusz WR 5'11 191 Ohio

84 Aron Cruickshank WR 5'9 165 Rutgers

85 Jerome Kapp WR 6'1 205 Kutztown

86 Steven Stilianos TE 6'5 251 Iowa

87 Shawn Bowman TE 6'4 249 Rutgers

90 Fabien Lovett DT 6'3 316 Florida State

96 Isaiah Buggs DE 6'3 299 Alabama

97 Isaiah Mack DT 6'1 318 Tennessee-Chattanooga

98 Willie Yarbary DT 6'3 292 Wake Forest

The Orlando Storm will open its first season in the UFL on Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm, against the Columbus Aviators and will be broadcast on ESPN. The "407 Kickoff" celebration will feature a halftime performance by GRAMMY© Award-winning producer DJ Khaled. The festivities will also include appearances by community leaders and exclusive gameday giveaways to commemorate bringing professional football back to Orlando. All ticket information can be found at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







United Football League Stories from March 24, 2026

Orlando Storm Makes Landfall in Central Florida, Finalizes Inaugural Roster - Orlando Storm

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