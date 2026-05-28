Darien Butler Earns UFL Defensive Player of the Week Presented by NOBULL

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Storm linebacker Darien Butler has been named the UFL Defensive Player of the Week presented by NOBULL following his performance to help lead the Storm (7-2) to a 27-19 win over the defending league champions DC Defenders last week at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Butler tallied 11 tackles including six solo stops, one tackle for loss and a pass break-up to spotlight a defense that held one of the UFL's top offenses to three third-down conversions on 11 attempts. He becomes the first in franchise history to record double-digit tackles in a game. Butler anchored a defense that allowed 137 passing yards and collected three sacks and four tackle for loss.

In nine games played this season, Butler leads the Orlando Storm with 50 tackles (27 solo). He is the first Orlando Storm defensive player to receive the UFL's top defensive award for the week and is the third team member to receive a weekly accolade in consecutive weeks. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger and quarterback Jack Plummer were named UFL Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive following wins in back-to-back weeks, respectively.

Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalen Morton was named Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive and kicker Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings earned Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners to round out the UFL weekly awards.

The Orlando Storm will face the DC Defenders to close out the regular season on Sunday, May 31, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Game time is scheduled for noon ET.







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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