Brown Stays Hot, Morton Breaks out in Week Nine Honors

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Following a thrilling Week Nine in the UFL, Jalen Morton, Darien Butler, and Tanner Brown each delivered standout performances to earn weekly honors. Morton powered Columbus to a stunning upset victory, Butler spearheaded Orlando's defensive dominance, and Brown continued his historic season with another record-breaking outing.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Jalen Morton, Columbus Aviators, QB

In his first start of the season, Jalen Morton delivered a breakout performance and guided the Aviators to a shocking upset victory over the Birmingham Stallions en route to Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Morton accounted for 309 total yards and four total touchdowns. His defining moment came during a breathtaking 91-yard game-tying drive in the final minutes. Morton capped the drive with a rushing touchdown before connecting with Keke Chism on the game-tying two-point conversion.

Morton and the Aviators will close out the regular season this Sunday against the Kings at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Darien Butler, Orlando Storm, LB

In Orlando's Week Nine victory over the DC Defenders, Darien Butler posted a season-high 11 total tackles to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Butler was everywhere for the Storm defense. His 11 tackles included seven solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. He helped Orlando hold the Defenders to just 19 points, marking only the third time this season DC has been held under 20.

Butler and the Storm return to action this Sunday against the Defenders at 12:00 PM ET on ABC.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings, K

For the second straight week and third time this season, Tanner Brown earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors while continuing his record-breaking campaign.

Brown went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 54-yard make, in Louisville's crucial Week Nine victory. He also set a new UFL single-season field goal record by knocking through his 23rd and 24th field goals of the year.

Brown and the Kings will look to clinch a playoff berth in the regular season finale this Sunday against the Aviators in Columbus at 6:00 PM ET on FOX. Related Articles May 26, 2026 Playoff Picture Takes Shape Following Week Nine Thrillers

Week Nine delivered chaos across the UFL, featuring record-breaking performances, shocking upsets, and major playoff implications as the postseason picture continued to take shape. May 22, 2026 Rowland Haunts Former Team, Orlando Wins Third Straight May 22, 2026 DC Fails to Clinch, Drops Third Straight







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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