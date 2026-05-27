United Football League Announces Week Nine Players of the Week

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Quarterback Jalen Morton of the Columbus Aviators, linebacker Darien Butler of the Orlando Storm, and kicker Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings have been named United Football League Players of the Week after standout performances in Week Eight.

Offense: QB, Jalen Morton, Columbus Aviators

Making his first start of the season, quarterback Jalen Morton helped lead the Columbus Aviators to a thrilling 36-29 comeback victory at home and their third win on the year. Morton finished 14-of-30 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

With the Aviators trailing late, Morton engineered a pivotal 91-yard scoring drive, capping it with a third-down rushing touchdown to pull Columbus within two points. He then delivered again on the ensuing conversion attempt, connecting with wide receiver Keke Chism on the game-tying two-point conversion as the Aviators completed the rally.

Defense: LB, Darien Butler, Orlando Storm

Darien Butler played a key role in helping the Orlando Storm improve to a UFL-best 7-2 on the season with another standout defensive performance. Butler recorded 11 total tackles, including six solo stops, while adding one tackles for loss and a pass breakup against the defending UFL Champions, DC Defenders. His impact was felt throughout the game as Orlando's defense continued to set the tone during the Storm's push toward the postseason in their first year in the league.

Special Teams: K, Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings

For the second consecutive week, Tanner Brown has earned Special Teams Player of the Week honor after another clutch performance in Louisville's win that kept the team's playoff hopes alive. Despite slick conditions from pregame rain, Brown converted all three of his field goal attempts, including a long of 54 yards, while also going 2-for-2 on extra points.

Brown also continued his record-setting season, becoming the new UFL single-season leader of field goals made converting 25-of-28 total field goals this season.







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