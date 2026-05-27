One Playoff Spot Remains in Pursuit of the 2026 United Bowl

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Heading into the last week of the regular season, the 2026 United Football League playoff picture is nearly set with one spot remaining. This past weekend the D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks joined the Orlando Storm in punching their ticket to the playoffs, leaving the Birmingham Stallions and Louisville Kings fighting for the fourth and final spot.

The Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, and Houston Gamblers were all eliminated from contention after Week Nine's results.

The four-team playoff will take place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 United Bowl, which will be held at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The following are the clinch scenarios heading into Week 10 of the season:

Clinched

DC Defenders:

The DC Defenders clinched a playoff spot in Week Nine despite a 27-19 loss to the Orlando Storm

Orlando Storm:

The Orlando Storm clinched a playoff spot in Week Eight with its 31-24 win over the Dallas Renegades.

St. Louis Battlehawks:

The St. Louis Battlehawks clinched a playoff sport in Week Nine after defeating the Houston Gamblers, 21-15

In The Hunt

Birmingham Stallions:

The Birmingham Stallions defeat the Houston Gamblers AND the DC Defenders defeat the Orlando Storm AND the Columbus Aviators defeat the Louisville Kings

Louisville Kings:

The Louisville Kings defeat the Columbus Aviators

OR

The Houston Gamblers defeat the Birmingham Stallions

OR

The Orlando Storm defeat the DC Defenders

Eliminated

The Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, and the Houston Gamblers were all eliminated from playoff contention after Week Nine.







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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