DC Defenders Unveil 2026 United Football League Theme Game Schedule

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced their highly anticipated 2026 United Football League (UFL) Theme Game schedule, featuring five can't-miss game nights designed to celebrate the District, give back to the community, honor local heroes, and create unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.

Building off the energy of last season, the Defenders' 2026 theme games will spotlight the passion of Defenders Nation while reinforcing the team's commitment to the D.C. community.

GAME 1: DEFEND THE DISTRICT - CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION - APRIL 11

City / Market Celebration Night

The Defenders will kick off the season by honoring the city and the fans who powered the team to victory with Defend the District: Champions Celebration.

The evening will feature a special championship ceremony, and trophy photo opportunities for fans, as the Defenders celebrate their 2025 UFL Championship. The celebration will spotlight the culture, pride, and resilience of Washington, D.C., recognizing the community that stands behind the team every step of the way.

Gate Giveaway: "Red Out" Championship T-shirt.

Fans are encouraged to wear red and create a sea of Defenders pride inside the stadium.

GAME 2: UNITED BY GIVING - DC TACKLES HUNGER - APRIL 18

League-Wide Social Impact Initiative

As part of the UFL's league-wide "United by Giving" initiative, the Defenders will host DC Tackles Hunger, a game dedicated to supporting food access across the region.

Partnering with leading local hunger relief organizations, the Defenders will raise awareness and drive tangible impact through donation campaigns and community engagement efforts. This night underscores the power of football to bring people together for meaningful change.

Gate Giveaway: Clear Tote

Fans are encouraged to join the Defenders in tackling food insecurity across the DMV.

GAME 3: DEFENDERS SCHOOL SPIRIT SHOWCASE - MAY 2

School Pride Night

The Defenders will celebrate students, educators, and school communities across the region with the Defenders School Spirit Showcase.

Fans are invited to wear their school colors and represent their alma maters as the stadium transforms into a vibrant display of school pride. The night will feature special recognitions for local schools and educators who make an impact in classrooms and communities every day.

Gate Giveaway: Defenders Championship Flag

Wave your flag and show your school and District pride.

GAME 4: HATS OFF TO HEROES - MAY 9

Military & First Responders Appreciation Night

The Defenders proudly present Hats Off to Heroes, an annual tribute to the brave men and women who defend our country and our community.

The game will honor active-duty military, veterans, first responders, teachers, and community helpers through in-game recognitions and special programming.

Gate Giveaway: Commemorative Defenders Hat

A symbol of gratitude for those who serve.

GAME 5: DEFENDERS KIDS DAY - MAY 31

Youth & Family Celebration

The Defenders close out their theme slate with Defenders Kids Day: Suit Up D.C. Kids - It's Your Day to Defend the District!

Designed to engage young fans and families, Kids Day will feature interactive experiences throughout the stadium and opportunities for youth football players - from recreational leagues to high school tackle and flag programs - to connect with the team.

Highlights include youth football clinics, family-focused entertainment, and special recognitions for local youth programs that share a love of the game.

Gate Giveaway: White Defenders T-shirt

Fun for the whole family as the next generation of Defender Nation takes center stage.

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for all 2026 theme games are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the action all season long.

For tickets and more information, visit theufl.com/teams/dc or follow the DC Defenders on social media @ufldefenders.







United Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.