United Football League Announces New Era, adidas, and NOBULL to Become Official League Partners

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that New Era ©, adidas, and NOBULL will become official league partners for the UFL's upcoming 2026 spring football season. The multiyear agreements were announced by UFL Co-owner Mike Repole and President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"We're proud to welcome New Era, adidas, and NOBULL as partners of the UFL," said Repole. "These are brands built on sport, competition, and performance- values shared by every UFL coach and player on the field. We couldn't be more excited to kick off the season with them represented at every game."

New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, will be the Official Jersey & Headwear Partner of the UFL and its eight teams. New Era will provide all the team game jerseys and league headwear. After supplying headwear to the league last season, New Era will now also manufacture the team jerseys for the 2026 season.

" As we looked to expand our partnership and presence within the UFL, it felt like a natural progression for New Era to outfit the team uniforms in addition to headwear," said Bruce Popko, VP, Global Licensing and Business Development for New Era. "This spring, as all eight UFL teams take the field in New Era uniforms and caps, fans and sports enthusiasts can look forward to the league breaking new boundaries in the sport."

adidas, the multinational athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer, will serve as the Official Game Footwear Partner for the league providing gameday shoes and gloves for all 43 games.

"adidas is proud to announce our new partnership with the UFL, a league that truly reflects our unwavering commitment to growing the sport of football at every level," said John Miller, President, adidas North America. "Entering spring football represents an opportunity for adidas to broaden the reach of our industry-leading gameday footwear and performance gear year-round."

As the Exclusive Training Footwear Partner of the UFL, NOBULL, the high performance footwear and apparel company, will establish a strong on-field presence with its logo featured on all UFL team game jerseys. Additionally, NOBULL will outfit every player and coach with premium footwear and apparel to be worn throughout the season.

"NOBULL is excited to join the United Football League as it enters its next phase of growth," said Susie Mulder, Chief Operating Officer, NOBULL. "Our commitment to helping people grow stronger- emotionally, mentally, and physically- aligns closely with the mindset of UFL players and coaches, making this partnership a natural fit."







