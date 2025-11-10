2026 Louisville Kings Season Tickets on Sale Today

Published on November 10, 2025

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings 2026 UFL regular season tickets are now on sale.

The Kings' season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices at Lynn Family Stadium, along with access to exclusive fan experiences for the spring football league's upcoming season. Fans who purchase now can also secure their seats for potential playoff games and renew their same seats for the following season.

Your 2026 Louisville Kings Season Ticket Benefits Include:

Perks and Discounts

Season Ticket Member Gift

Ticket Exchange Program (Subject To Availability)

Price Savings vs Single Game Tickets

Flexible Renewal Payment Options

Exclusive Experiences

Invite to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events

Priority Access

Same great seat for every game

Priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The United Football League season starts on the last weekend of March 27-29 and runs 10-straight weeks. Season ticket memberships start at just $60 and include all 5 home games at Lynn Family Stadium.







