DC Defenders to Host Free Fan Event on February 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders will host a free fan event at Audi Field on Sunday, February 1, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET, inviting fans to celebrate the team's 2025 UFL Championship season and get excited as the team looks to defend their title in 2026.

Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris will be joined by select DC players for an afternoon of fan interaction, including meet-and-greets and autograph signings.

The Defenders Fan Rally kicks off a new season of spring football in the District. Attendees can enjoy music from a live DJ, take photos with the UFL Championship trophy, receive free team swag, and enjoy complimentary food and beverages. Fans will also have the opportunity to tour premium gameday areas and experiences throughout the stadium as well as the ability purchase Season Tickets and "Pick Your Seat" for the upcoming 2026 season.

Event Details:

What: DC Defenders Fan Rally & Meet-and-Greet

When: Sunday, February 1 | 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Audi Field, 100 Potomac Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

The event is open to the public. Fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance.







