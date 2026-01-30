5 Things to Know About the Dallas Renegades

ARLINGTON, TX - New coach, new stadium, and a new identity, but the mindset remains unchanged for the Renegades in 2026 as they pursue their second championship in the modern era of spring football. With training camp right around the corner, Dallas enters the season with fresh leadership, experienced talent, and renewed momentum.

1: A New Era in Dallas

While much of the UFL underwent sweeping changes this offseason, the Renegades were no exception. The franchise officially transitioned from Arlington to Dallas for the 2026 season, both in name and location.

After previously playing at Choctaw Stadium, Dallas will now call Toyota Stadium home, a venue that aligns with the league's emphasis on creating strong atmospheres and filling seats. Following a 4-6 campaign in 2025 and the retirement of Bob Stoops, the organization turned the page and ushered in a new era with a new voice leading the charge.

2: The Neuheisel Era Begins

There were big shoes to fill once Bob Stoops announced his retirement. Stoops led the Renegades to an XFL Championship in 2023 and delivered multiple statement wins during his tenure in spring football.

Rick Neuheisel now steps in with a resume few can match. Neuheisel is the only individual to win the Rose Bowl as both a player and a head coach, leading UCLA to victory from the sidelines after earning one under center. His coaching experience spans Washington, UCLA, and the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

With an intriguing draft class and a veteran core already in place, Neuheisel will look to reestablish a winning culture in Dallas immediately.

3: Weapons Across the Board

The offense lost a key piece from last season when tight end Sal Cannella made the jump to the NFL after hauling in 44 receptions across 10 games. However, Dallas enters 2026 with no shortage of weapons ready to step into expanded roles.

Receivers Tyler Vaughns, Deontay Burnett, and Denzel Mims immediately project as impact contributors. Vaughns enters his fourth season with the Renegades and has already recorded eight receiving touchdowns with the franchise. Burnett returns for his third year with Dallas and fourth overall in spring football, providing experience and reliability. Mims, a versatile playmaker with three years of NFL experience, brings size and explosiveness to the offense.

With a proven quarterback under center, Neuheisel can trust that the offensive transition will be seamless.

4: The Spring King

It came as no surprise when Luis Perez announced his return to the UFL for the 2026 season. Nicknamed "The Spring King," Perez enters his fifth year in spring football and his fourth with the Renegades after arriving in 2023.

Perez has carved out a spring football career built on accuracy, timing, and poise from the pocket - traits that pair well with a new head coach and a motivated receiving room. He enjoyed his best statistical season in 2024, throwing for 18 touchdowns and 2,310 yards. The 2023 XFL Championship MVP once again eclipsed 2,000 passing yards in 2025 and is positioned for another productive campaign.

His experience and consistency give Dallas a promising offensive outlook heading into 2026.

5: Defense Built on Leadership

The quarterbacks of the Dallas defense reside in the linebacker corps, led by Donald Payne and Andrew Dowell. Both players exemplify leadership and toughness, serving as on-field extensions of the coaching staff.

Payne enters his fourth season with the Renegades and will look to extend a streak of three consecutive seasons with at least 60 total tackles. Dowell arrives from Memphis with years of NFL experience, including time with the New Orleans Saints. His versatility in both pass coverage and run defense adds significant value to Neuheisel's defensive structure.

Together, the duo sets the tone for a defense that will be physical, disciplined, and difficult to break down in 2026.







